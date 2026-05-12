British citizen charged in violent conflict in Laguna Beach

An alley off of South Coast Highway in Laguna Beach was the where an allegedly violent conflict to place at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

A 26-year-old British citizen was charged Tuesday with beating up a man in Laguna Beach.

Ryan George Coussons was charged with battery with serious bodily injury, with a sentencing enhancement for inflicting great bodily injury on the victim.

The violent conflict happened at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday in an alley near Ocean Avenue and South Coast Highway, according to the Laguna Beach Police Department.

The 23-year-old victim was walking home from a business when he and two friends got into an argument with two men, police said. One of the men allegedly slapped the victim and attempted to punch him while the other man punched the victim, who lost several teeth, police said.

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Officers arrested Coussons on Saturday but were looking to round up the second suspect, police said. Anyone with information helpful to investigators is encouraged to call Detective David Huynh at (949) 497-0274.