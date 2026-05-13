Easy to learn, hard to master: Newport Harbor lawn bowlers showcase their sport

Newport Harbor Lawn Bowling Club Jan Hargraves, left, instructs 10-year-old Warren Troung as his mom, Elaine looks on during Saturday’s open house at the club.

Julie Buchanan first learned about the Newport Harbor Lawn Bowling Club eight years ago after her neighbor, Brian Stewart, shared his interest in the sport.

“My husband used to golf with friends about an hour away, so I asked Brian to take him lawn bowling instead,” said Buchanan, a Newport Beach resident. “ He was hooked from day one and I decided to join him so we could spend that time together.”

Now the club’s president, Buchanan welcomed about 100 guests to an open house Saturday. She said she has determined that lawn bowling is a pretty great sport for several reasons.

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“It is because it can be both very competitive if you want it to be, but it is also very social,” she said. “Additionally, since my husband has Parkinson’s, the game has been wonderful for helping with his mobility.”

She continued her list of benefits of the unique sport, which combines strategy, social connection and pure enjoyment.

“It is an excellent way to keep your mind sharp, enjoy the outdoors, and join a welcoming community,” she said. “At the Newport Harbor Lawn Bowling Club, we see players of all ages and backgrounds discover that this is more than just a game; it is a fun, friendly competition that anyone can enjoy.”

Among the open house guests were members of the Troung family of Garden Grove, who learned about it on the Eventbrite website. The family of three, including 10-year-old Warren Troung, agreed that the 10-minute lesson they received started off as kind of boring at first, until they got the hang of it.

“It is interesting and we are having fun,” said Elaine Troung. “And it’s good exercise and reminds me of golf with a lot of walking.”

Jan Hargraves, a 25-year member of the club, volunteered her time Saturday to give lessons to visitors like the Troungs during the open house.

“It’s a lovely sport and you meet a lot of great people,” said Hargraves. “It’s easy to learn and hard to master.”

Hargraves noted the game offers the benefit of co-ed competition. “You can compete men against women because it involves technical ability versus brute strength.”

Newport Harbor Lawn Bowling Club president Julie Buchanan, left, checks out the food with member Suzie Houston during Saturday’s open house. (Susan Hoffman)

Club member Suzie Houston had been participating in the sport all over Orange County for nine years before she joined the Newport Harbor group two years ago.

“It’s a good opportunity to make connections with people in all areas of Orange County,” Houston said. “When we play in tournaments you get to know international players from South Africa, New Zealand and Australia, for example.”

Buchanan agreed that tournaments added another level to the competition.

“I also thought it was kind of boring at first until I started doing tournaments,” explained Buchanan. “I started focusing on where the shot is going to be, which is more of a mental focus game and still exercise.”

