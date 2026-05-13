Huntington Beach council approves maintenance building at school district site

The Huntington Beach City Council has approved construction of a maintenance and operations building at the Huntington Beach City School District office site, despite concerns raised by neighbors.

The 7,510 square-foot building was approved on a 4-2-1 vote at the meeting on May 5. Mayor Casey McKeon and Mayor Pro Tem Butch Twining, along with Councilmen Don Kennedy and Pat Burns, voted to approve the conditional use permit. Councilmen Chad Williams and Andrew Gruel voted against approval, while Councilwoman Gracey Van Der Mark abstained.

Voting came after more than two hours of discussion and public comments on the item.

“[The school district has] checked all these boxes, and I don’t think it needs to be delayed anymore,” McKeon said. “Let’s keep the money with the students. Let’s let the school be good neighbors, like they’re doing.”

Advertisement

The district office site is housed at the site of the former Kettler Elementary School, which was closed in 2005. Disagreement came on whether the maintenance and operations building should be eligible for a California Environmental Quality Act exemption.

Williams expressed his concern about the fact the former Cannery Street refuse disposal station, operated by the county from 1957 to 1969, was close to the project site on the southeast side at what is now Edison Park.

The Huntington Beach City Council approved construction of a large maintenance building at the Huntington Beach City School District office. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Soil testing would need to be done for contamination as well as methane before the project could move forward with permits, Huntington Beach Director of Community Development Jennifer Villasenor told the council.

“Because we are an oil community, we have large areas of the city that are part of a methane district,” she said. “It’s more common than not to have methane mitigation on development proposals.”

The project was first approved by the zoning administrator, and appealed to the Huntington Beach Planning Commission, in 2024. The item was continued, and the Planning Commission approved the project on March 10. It was appealed to the council by Gruel, who cited concerns including incompatibility with the surrounding area, light and noise pollution.

Mark Manstof, executive director of operations for the school district, said that storage containers on the site that contain materials like paint have been reviewed at least once per year by the Huntington Beach Fire Department, and the district had never been cited for having hazardous materials.

Neighbors still spoke of their concerns about the maintenance and operations building, which would be 17.5 feet high. Robert Granger said his house backs up to the HBCSD property, and the building would be just over 22 feet from his back fence.

“Let’s just make it clear — this is a non-classroom facility,” Granger said. “As far as CEQA, they’ll tell you that this is just a little shed. My home is 1,500 square feet, their shed is 7,500 square feet. It’s quite a lot larger than the homes around there … I will be pinpointed and I will lose my insurance because of this.”

A substitute motion to continue the item, striking the CEQA categorical exemptions and requiring additional CEQA analysis, was proposed by Councilman Chad Williams. It failed, 5-2, with Councilman Andrew Gruel joining Williams in the vote.

Williams made another substitute motion to work with the school district to find an alternative location, but it also failed, 5-2.