Laguna Beach Unified sends superintendent packing 10 months into 4-year contract

LBUSD’s Board of Education reported out of closed session Tuesday Supt. Jason Glass’s job will end effective May 31. He is on administrative leave.

The Laguna Beach Unified School District Board of Education announced Tuesday it has reached a mutual agreement with Jason Glass to bring his time as superintendent to an end.

Board President Sheri Morgan made a brief statement as the board came out of closed session Tuesday during a special meeting, the rest of which was dedicated to a budget study session.

A board majority consisting of Morgan, Dee Perry and Howard Hills voted in favor of terminating Glass, who assumed duties as the district’s lead administrator July 1. Board members James Kelly and Joan Malczewski dissented.

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The report came following a sixth consecutive meeting — dating back to March 12 — regarding an “employee discipline/dismissal/release” listed on a closed session agenda.

As Morgan made the announcement, multiple members of the audience shouted, “Shame,” in reaction. There was no further discussion of the decision, as the meeting progressed to a presentation on the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Glass will be placed on paid administrative leave until his resignation on May 31, Morgan said.

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A joint statement from Glass and the school board was shared with the Laguna Beach community on the district’s website lateTuesday.

“The Governing Board of the Laguna Beach Unified School District and Dr. Jason Glass have reached a mutual agreement to conclude Dr. Glass’ service as Superintendent of Schools effective May 31, 2026,” the statement read.

“The Governing Board thanks Dr. Glass for his service and dedication to the students, staff and families of the Laguna Beach Unified School District and wishes him well in his future endeavors. Dr. Glass expresses gratitude for the opportunity to serve this exceptional community and wishes the District continued success.”

Laguna Beach experienced a shakeup in its administrative team not long ago, when the board unanimously voted to terminate Jason Viloria’s contract as superintendent in November 2024.

In a letter to district families, Viloria said at the time he was stepping aside to “provide the incoming board with the opportunity to shape the leadership that best aligns with its vision for the district’s future.” Hills and Morgan had just been elected to the board.

Jeff Dixon, then the district’s superintendent of business services, was appointed acting superintendent during the transitional period. The board announced on May 22 it had selected Glass from a pool of approximately 40 interested candidates.

Glass was in the first year of a four-year contract that paid him a base salary of $435,000.

The next regular meeting of the school board takes place Thursday, with open session beginning at 6 p.m. at Thurston Middle School.