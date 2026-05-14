Costa Mesa’s $200M general fund budget bets big on sales, hotel tax gains in 2026-27

Visitors attend a South Coast Plaza tree lighting near Costa Mesa’s Westin Hotel in 2021. The city is banking on strong hotel and sales taxes to balance next year’s budget.

Cities across Orange County, from Santa Ana and Irvine to Fullerton and Orange, are looking at budgetary forecasts for the coming fiscal year and bracing for storms due to rising costs, increased spending and flat or falling revenue.

One exception to that trend is Costa Mesa, where financial experts Tuesday presented a $200-million general fund budget for 2026-27 that, while $13 million higher than the current year’s budget, is projected to be balanced by resilient sales tax revenue and higher-than-expected hotel tax receipts.

Kingsley Okereke, a budget consultant hired after finance director Carol Molina’s departure in March, said despite nationwide angst over gas prices, looming inflation and low consumer confidence levels, shopping and visits to Costa Mesa are staying the course.

Advertisement

“The catch word in the current economy is ‘uncertainty’ — a lot of things are going on,” Okereke said during a council study session. “[But] none of those things have really dampened the level of activity we’re seeing in terms of customers patronizing our stores locally.”

News When is a deficit not a deficit? Look no further than Costa Mesa for your answer Officials learned Tuesday the city is on track to bring in $7 million more in revenue by June 30 than forecast. But that’s exactly how much is needed to keep up with a rash of unbudgeted spending, mainly by CMPD.

That dynamic worked in the city’s favor earlier this month, when a nearly $8-million increase in 2025-26 general fund expenditures was mitigated by a commensurate swell in incoming revenue, raising questions about whether the city overspent or underbudgeted.

Finance staff promised their proposal for 2026-27 would be significantly higher than last year’s $186.9 million, as the department attempted to “right-size” budget assumptions.

Next year’s $199,966,575 general fund budget — 55% of which is committed to public safety — includes $22 million in capital projects (plus a $12 million bond to rebuild Fire Station No. 2), a $2-million increased commitment toward CalPERS pensions and $1.3 million to cover city shelter costs.

A concept design shows plans for the reconstruction of Costa Mesa’s Fire Station No. 2 on Baker Street. (City of Costa Mesa)

A $6.7-million earmark toward a capital asset needs fund, and another $3.1 million for an IT fund, keep the city in compliance with local ordinances. Those funds will receive an additional $600,000 and $100,000, respectively, to pay back deferrals in previous budget cycles.

On the revenue side, next year’s budget anticipates $82.5 million in sales tax, a 10% increase from this year’s adopted budget, along with $64 million in property taxes and nearly $10.6 million in transient occupancy tax collected for overnight stays at hotels and motels.

Costa Mesa’s retail cannabis tax is expected to remain steady, bringing in $3.7 million, $242,000 of which will go toward continued implementation of the city’s arts and culture master plan.

In expenditures, $109.3 million is proposed for public safety, with $39.4 million planned for the city’s fire department and $69.9 million — more than one-third of the city’s entire budget — going to Costa Mesa Police Department.

Capital projects slated for next year include $900,000 toward a police department communications center and $800,000 to replace the station’s chiller, $400,000 for a new Harper Park playground, $500,000 toward renovation of the skate park, along with $1.35 million for street improvements, $200,000 for tree maintenance and $200,000 to improve alleyways.

While the police force is now fully staffed, and recruitment continues for five fire department positions, the new budget funds, but essentially “freezes” 14 full-time City Hall positions, 13 of which are paid for out of the general fund, as a cost containment measure to potentially free up $2.3 million if revenues are not as strong as predicted.

That move, along with other tweaks — such as lowballing minor line items like street light operations and utility bills and moving around non-departmental funding — make the numbers work out.

But whether that balancing act succeeds won’t be known until the city’s annual mid-year budget review next spring, during which actual receipts will be checked against projections, possibly requiring budget amendments.

By that time, officials anticipate a new arts and culture master plan could be completed, with provisions for creating a new standalone budget for arts programs not accounted for in the budget presented Tuesday.

The potential impacts of such changes, however, will not be borne by a majority of the current city council configuration, as Mayor John Stephens, Mayor Pro Tem Manuel Chavez and Councilmembers Andrea Marr and Arlis Reynolds term out of office in December.

City Manager Cecilia Gallardo Daly Tuesday promised her team and the finance team would “do a better job” to ensure budget calculations were more accurate moving forward.

“We are going to make a concerted effort going forward to know what expenditures are and the departments know their budgets inside and out, and that we’re tracking these things so that six months into the fiscal year we don’t find out we exceeded the amount we were appropriated for the whole year,” she said.

The City Council will hold its first budget hearing on June 2 at 6 p.m., with a second meeting slated for June 16, if needed. The 2026-27 budget must be adopted by June 30.