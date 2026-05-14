Irvine man, 71, arrested on suspicion of abusing, killing ducklings swimming in pool

A group of ducklings were swimming with their mother in a community pool in Irvine Wednesday when a man allegedly gathered several of them and placed them in a box, police said.

A 71-year-old man suspected of gathering up several ducklings in Irvine was behind bars Thursday on suspicion of physically abusing them, resulting in the death of one of one bird, police said.

Randall Bertsch, an Irvine resident, was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of animal cruelty.

The ducklings were swimming with their mother in a community pool near Morena and Segura at approximately 10:52 a.m. Wednesday when a man allegedly entered the pool, gathered several of them, and placed them in a box, according to the Irvine Police Department.

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Shortly afterward, the man used a plastic trash bin and struck some of the ducklings before throwing them into a trash can, police said.

“One duckling was found deceased, and another one had severe head trauma,” the department said in a statement, noting that the injured duckling was taken to a veterinary clinic for treatment, while the remaining ducklings were able to escape the area with the mother duck.

Detectives assigned to the Animal Services Unit assisted personnel from the Investigations Bureau in locating Bertsch at his residence. Police said a search warrant was executed at the home after Bertsch refused to negotiate with officers.

Booking photo of Randall Bertsch, arrested by the Irvine Police Department on charges of animal cruelty. (Irvine Police Department)

The case is expected to be submitted to the Orange County district attorney’s office after detectives complete their investigation.

“We want to assure the community that the protection and welfare of animals in our city remains a high priority,” police said. “As a reminder, migratory birds are federally protected and, in most cases, cannot be moved or relocated, including those that nest near pools.”

Anyone needing assistance with ducklings or other wildlife was encouraged to call Animal Services at (949) 724-7000.