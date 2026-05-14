NMUSD students build, create and compete at ‘Ignite the Night’ event

Hundreds of elementary school students from across Costa Mesa and Newport Beach came together for a celebration of the sciences and collaborative learning at Estancia High School on Monday.

Kids from all of the Newport-Mesa Unified School Districts 20 elementary schools took part in the district’s first “Ignite the Night” event. It was a showcase designed to provide students an opportunity to participate in and explore of some of the district’s most anticipated programs.

Students get some last minute practice ahead of a robotics competition during “Ignite the Night” at Estancia High School on Monday. (Eric Licas)

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One of the biggest attractions of the evening was a robotics competition. This was the first year every school in the district has offered a robotics program, and a team from every campus entered the event.

Each team was paired with another from a different school, and they worked together to score the most points.

“It’s a really a unique opportunity to engage and collaborate with kids from another school and actually practice those skills of meeting friends, actually working out problems,” Lori Hernandez, NMUSD’s director of elementary teaching and instruction, said. “Sometimes they encounter a problem with their robot they have to troubleshoot. Sometimes they have little arguments they have to work through.”

Newport-Mesa Unified students troubleshoot a problem in the middle of a robotics competition during “Ignite the Night” at Estancia High School on Monday. (Eric Licas)

Another highlight of the event was a showcase of the Odyssey of the Mind program, which debuted at NMUSD campuses this year. It tasks teams of kids to research, write and produce theatrical presentations highlighting some of history’s greatest minds and discoveries.

Davis Magnet School students who put together an original presentation celebrating the sciences get ready to perform for an “Oddysey of the Mind” showcase during “Ignite the Night” at Estancia High on Monday. (Eric Licas)

“When we started this program we actually had very little information on how or what was going to happen and what it was going to look like,” Doreen Ross, 4th grade teacher at Davis Magnet School said . “... We went ahead and presented it to the students, and they came up with everything, from the script to the costume to the ideas, the innovation, they did everything themselves. Through it all they had to change and adjust and had to learn how to get along with each other.”

Hernandez explained that the event started as a robotics competition. “Then we added on the showcase for Odyssey of the Mind. And then we thought maybe we should bring in some community vendors for kids, so… it really snowballed into a big event.”

Self-guided learning is one of the key elements of many of NMUSD’s advanced opportunities for students. That approach continues through high school, with programs like Estancia’s engineering program, which opened its lab for elementary students to explore on Monday.

Davis Magnet School students who put together an original presentation celebrating the sciences get ready to perform for an Odyssey of the Mind showcase during “Ignite the Night” at Estancia High on Monday. (Eric Licas)

“They figure out what projects they would like to work on, what problem they would like to solve,” Estancia High math and engineering teacher Kim Riley said. “So, hopefully, they’re intrinsically motivated to get these things done because it’s things they’re actually interested in working on.

“There’s three seniors sitting at that table,” she continued, pointing out a group of students working on an electric race car. “They’ve already been accepted to college, they don’t need volunteer hours. They’re here because they want to be here.”

Omaia Olivas, a field naturalist for Inside the Outdoors, an environmental education program run by the O.C. Department of Education, shows a young student an animal skull during “Ignite the Night” at Estancia High School on Monday. (Eric Licas)

Outside of the presentations in the campuses theater and the competition going on in the gym, students and their parents got a chance to conduct a variety of science experiments at booths set up by local organizations and extracurricular learning programs.

Elementary school students perform experiments at booths set up by educational organizations and businesses during NMUSD’s “Ignite the Night” at Estancia High School on Monday. (Eric Licas)

Hannah Summers of Brainstorm STEM Education in Irvine said she was impressed by the designs put together by elementary-aged youth in an activity exploring the concepts of gravity, weight and wind resistance.

“I was really surprised at how well they were building with Legos,” Summers said. “They were making pickup trucks and race cars, and I felt myself inspired by their build. Honestly, the main takeaway for me was these kids are really smart.”

