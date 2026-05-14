Rainbow Cone opens second O.C. shop in Laguna Beach

Hafid Sanchez makes fresh waffles Monday at the grand opening of a new Rainbow Cone in downtown Laguna Beach.

Laguna Beach locals and visitors have a new offering to satisfy their sweet tooth, as the Original Rainbow Cone has opened its second store in Orange County.

Known for its five-flavor stack featuring thick slabs of chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House (New York vanilla and cherries), pistachio almond and orange sherbet, Rainbow Cone also offers doughnuts and ice cream cakes, shakes and sundaes.

Adrian Perez enjoys a cone at the new Rainbow Cone in downtown Laguna Beach Monday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

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The new store — located at 244 South Coast Highway — opened Monday across the street from Main Beach Park and is primed to take advantage of another busy summer season that’s also expected to see the completion of the Promenade of Forest.

Store manager Alan Garcia said he had prior experience working in Laguna Beach, and while the business is just being introduced to town, he believes they’re ready for the rush to come.

Rachel Flores and Irene Richmond enjoy their ice cream at the new Rainbow Cone in downtown Laguna Beach on Monday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“We are most definitely ready for the summer,” Garcia said. “Our team is a handful of individuals that, from the very beginning, they got everything straightened out. … They are amazing. It helps that many of them are very local.

“Many of them, they grew up here in Laguna, and they know how busy it gets here. They know what to expect. They are capable and ready to step into the next month, which is going to be our peak season.”

Founded by Joe Sapp and his wife Kathleen, Rainbow Cone opened its first store in Chicago in 1926. The enterprise expanded to Orange County in February 2025 with the opening of a shop in Cypress.

To celebrate the business’ centennial anniversary, Monday’s Laguna Beach event was marked with free cones to the first 100 customers. That ration of cones had been completely served within the first couple of hours, Garcia said.

An original Rainbow Cone is served during a grand opening event in downtown Laguna Beach on Monday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Both Orange County stores are owned and operated by Anne Hsiung, who grew up enjoying Rainbow Cone on the south side of Chicago. Laguna Beach became the 30th store for the brand this week.

“Growing up on the South Side of Chicago, Rainbow Cone was a summer tradition, something we always looked forward to,” Hsiung said in a statement.

“Being able to bring that to Laguna Beach feels like a natural fit. It’s a place that draws people from all over the world, but still has a really strong local community, and this is the kind of concept that resonates with both.”

Anne and Robin Hsiung, owners of the new Rainbow Cone in Laguna Beach, at Monday’s grand opening. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Mission Viejo resident Desiree Conatser took her grandsons, 6-year-old Colton and Clay, 4, out for a sweet treat on Tuesday after learning of the opening on social media. The little ones were all smiles.

Colton, enthusiastically devouring his ice cream as a late birthday present, said, “It tastes good.”

Desiree Conatser, center, and grandsons Clay, left, and Colton enjoy their ice cream at Rainbow Cone in Laguna Beach on Tuesday. (Andrew Turner)

“It’s a fun place to take the kids after school for a once-in-a-while treat,” Conatser said. “They come down here with their parents in Laguna to get ramen. They’ll probably be coming here, too, after that. … It covers the salt and the sweet.”

Rainbow Cone is open from noon to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.