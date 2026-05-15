Advisory committee will help Newport Beach find a new police headquarters site

Residents seated on the committee will offer input on possible sites to build a new Newport Beach Police Department headquarters.

More than seven months after a councilmember-only committee first formed to explore sites for a new police headquarters, Newport Beach is creating an expanded advisory board to take its place.

On Tuesday, the Newport Beach City Council unanimously approved the swap, which dissolved the old committee and will add four resident seats to the new one.

Councilmember Robyn Grant thanked city staff for rethinking the committee process.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for us,” she said. “It’s probably … due to the amount of public interest in this particular item, [which is] going to be one of the largest expenditures in the history of the city.”

Advertisement

News Newport Beach eyes Civic Center Park as possible new police HQ location Councilmembers directed staff to hone in on the park--and its beloved bunny sculptures--as a potential site for a new police headquarters during a recent study session. Dozens of community members spoke against the park proposal.

On Sept. 23, the council voted to form the original ad hoc committee and appointed three colleagues from the dais to it.

Councilmember Joe Stapleton, serving as mayor at the time, wanted a committee with an additional four members of the public but his push did not have enough supportive votes.

The ad hoc committee carried on with the process of identifying properties for the project.

During a special meeting, councilmembers discussed three future infrastructure projects in January, which included possible police headquarter sites.

Three early options emerged: building on the existing site, a city-owned property near John Wayne Airport or carving into the Civic Center Park.

Councilmembers considered them again during a March study session and directed city staff to focus on Civic Center Park as the only viable site — a move that angered a growing chorus of residents opposed to losing 3.5 acres of landmark green space.

An estimate of developing a portion of the park — which includes the beloved “Bunnyhenge” sculpture garden — into a police headquarters topped at $162 million.

Residents opposed to the Civic Center Park proposal turned out on Tuesday’s to voice their displeasure.

“The proposal to add residents to the advisory committee for the police station and the park plan is too little and it’s too late,” said Keith Curry. “What you should do is to formally take the park out of consideration so that the resources can be focused on sites that enjoy community support and are more financially responsible.”

Curry went on to debate Councilmember Noah Blom on the park proposal a day later, at a Speak Up Newport meeting.

Going forward, the new advisory committee will seat two at-large resident members and two resident members with qualifications in real estate financing and construction management.

Newport Beach is soliciting applications through June 1 on its website.

Mayor Lauren Kleiman will form an ad hoc committee to select members from the applications and has the authority to appoint a chair and vice chair.

Grant wanted more of an arms-length process and did not support any single councilmember, including the mayor, having the ability to appoint the two positions.

City Atty. Aaron Harp advised that a mayor maintaining that decision-making power was not out of the ordinary and that the council would have the final say on selecting a new police headquarters site.

“This committee should be formed for the purpose of restarting the process,” Grant said, “[and] going back to square one, looking at as many sites as possible in the city, and then bringing it back to the council for a complete review.”