Costa Mesa homeshare pilot pairs residents with rooms and helpers needing homes

Sharon Hurd, from left, and Betsy Densmore are heading up an initiative under Love Costa Mesa that pairs residents with extra room in their homes with people willing to help around the house for affordable rent.

A new program being piloted in the city of Costa Mesa is looking to help mitigate the city’s dire need for affordable housing, not by building more residential units, but by making best use of homes that already exist.

Under the banner of Love Costa Mesa — a campaign that coalesces volunteer-powered neighboring initiatives, including an annual Love Costa Mesa community service day taking place this Saturday — the Home Sharing program aims to connect people with room to spare with those in need of stable housing.

The idea is that people living alone, such as empty nesters and those widowed or divorced, might open their doors to a responsible, adult roommate willing to help out with household chores and meals while offering assistance, and possibly companionship, in exchange for affordable rent.

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Such an arrangement would help homeseekers who may not be able to afford at-market rental prices or mortgages, while also helping older homeowners stay in their homes longer and creating for them an additional source of income.

Betsy Densmore, a leader of Love Costa Mesa’s Neighboring Initiative, is helping head the effort of signing up interested homeowners and seekers with fellow local resident Sharon Hurd. Together, they have been spreading the word about the mutual benefits of such living arrangements.

“Our biggest challenge right now is finding the right homeowners,” Hurd said. “We’re trying to get our foot in the door to homeowners who would actually benefit from it. [But] if you’re used to living alone, it can be a big step to have anyone come move in with you.”

Densmore recalled how her parents opened their home to college students in the 1970s after their own kids had moved out, mainly out of a desire to create connections with young people. Over the years, the relationships deepened as roommates became like second family members, who not only helped out with chores but provided welcome company.

“It was very much a symbiotic relationship, in terms of companionship and learning how different people think,” she recalled.

As her parents aged, roommates provided companionship and assistance in an arrangement that continued even after Densmore’s father passed away in 2013, after which the presence of roommates allowed her mom to stay in the family home.

“We had some people who were really down and out,” she recalled of her parents’ tenants. “Maybe they left abusive relationships or lost their jobs, but they came with references that checked out and were happy enough to do things.”

Densmore and Hurd have fielded applications from about 20 homeseekers, many who skew older than they’d anticipated. Some have simply lost their jobs and are finding it hard to get enough hours to afford rent. Or they’ve lost an income after a divorce.

One applicant, who asked to remain anonymous out of concern for his privacy, is a 69-year-old Newport Beach man who came to Costa Mesa’s bridge shelter in September from a home-sharing situation in Corona del Mar, where he was a caregiver and house manager.

Although he works a security job in Newport Beach and does all his business in the city, he can’t afford to live there. But since the city ended its contract for the Costa Mesa shelter, he’s got until June 30 to find a new home.

“I’ve been looking, but it’s been very difficult,” he said Friday. “I can’t pull up roots now, I need to stay locally. And I want to keep my job — I don’t want to give it up.

“I have an impeccable resume and references, and 15 to 17 years experience. As far as my character goes, it’s A-1. There’s not much of an option but to stay positive.”

Densmore said the average age of residents at the city’s bridge shelter is around 60. Meanwhile in Costa Mesa, there are 5,700 homes occupied by people over 65. It’s likely many of those dwellings could accommodate more residents.

“We’re hoping maybe down the road to facilitate a sort-of “Golden Girls” concept,” Hurd said, referencing the 1980s sitcom in which four mature women started off as roommates but became much more. “That’s the thing — to be able to thrive in your golden years.”

While a few homeowners have expressed interest in the program, more will be needed to get things off the ground and start making an impact in the local community.

All applications are thoroughly vetted, and applicants must provide references and undergo eligibility interviews and background checks. Before a match is made, prospective roommates would meet one another to determine compatibility, define their expectations and undergo a trial period.

Both parties would ultimately finalize the arrangement with a memorandum of understanding spelling out how the arrangement will work, from chores and shared use of the facilities, to matters related to parking, security, visitors and rental terms.

Densmore and Hurd will be at a Neighboring Initiative booth at Love Costa Mesa day Saturday, when volunteers converge at Costa Mesa City Hall at 8 a.m. before dispersing to work on projects throughout the city. Afterward, from noon to 2 p.m., the public can enjoy a free lunch and festival back at City Hall, 77 Fair Drive.

To learn more about Love Costa Mesa Day visit lovecostamesa.org. Information on the Home Sharing program can be found under “Resources.”

