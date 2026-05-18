Balboa Island South Bayfront filled with art and art lovers

Balboa Island’s South Bayfront was overflowing with an estimated 3,000 visitors who strolled the mile-long arts and crafts exhibit of 90 artists during the 31st Annual Balboa Island ArtWalk presented by Mary Hardesty Realty on Sunday.

Photographer Won-il Chung displays his nostalgic subject matter from travels across the U.S. including Arizona’s route 66 as part of Balboa Island ArtWalk Sunday. (Susan Hoffman)

“We like to kick off the summer and do it in a big way, on the South Bayfront” said founder Debra Huse. “We also have [five stages] of live music and all different kinds of art.”

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Temecula resident Alessandra Thornton, a native of Ecuador, displayed her sustainable sourced material jewelry. She shared the history of her craft, which originated from the Colombian tagua nut, also known as vegetable ivory.

Allesandra Thorton shows her sustainable “Allie Tagua” jewelry Sunday during the Balboa Island ArtWalk. (Susan Hoffman)

“A South American rainforest produces neutral color ivory from trees that are alive,” Thornton explained. “The straw [that] I use for earrings, called toquilla, [which is] used to make Panama hats, also grows in the rainforest and takes me four hours to do the weaving of the earrings.”

An abstract acrylic portrait of singer/songwriter Billie Eilish by French artist Amelle Satelier on display at the Balboa Island ArtWalk. (Susan Hoffman)

Further down the bay front was first year exhibitor, French painter and muralist, Armelle Satelier of Hermosa Beach, who said her motto is “bloom where you’re planted.”

Among the work she showed at the ArtWalk was an abstract acrylic painting of American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish. “I have been trying to get in touch with her to give her the portrait,” said Satelier. “But so far no success, even after contacting agents.”

“Reel Fun” a pastel print exhibited by local artist Debra Huse at the Balboa Island ArtWalk held Sunday, May 17. (Susan Hoffman)

The show’s three award winners were: Jose Covarubbias (Mary Hardesty Realty Award of Exellence), Nadia Radis-Cobb (Randy Higbee Gallery Award) and David Allen (Huse Skelly Gallery Art Star).