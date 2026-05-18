Costa Mesa celebrates groundbreaking of new and improved skate park

Supervisor Katrina Foley, center left, Mayor John Stephens and Mayor Pro Tem Manuel Chavez join other members of the community for the groundbreaking of an expansion to the Costa Mesa Skate Park on Monday.

The Costa Mesa Skate Park became an oasis for Nikki Chase’s son with special needs, Sandler Chase, when bullies began tormenting him at the start of sixth grade. He found friendship and built up his confidence there. And when his classmates learned what he was capable of on a board, their opinions of him changed.

“He invited his sixth-grade teacher in to watch him skate,” Nikki Chase said. “She showed up on a Friday night. He braved the big bowl, dropped in. She showed all the sixth graders that next Monday, and all of a sudden there was a newfound respect for Sandler.”

“This is our social network,” Chase added, “It’s our outlet for everything. It propels everything.”

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Sandler Chase grinds the lip of a bowl at the Costa Mesa Skate Park on Monday. (Eric Licas)

The Chase family is among the diverse, multigenerational group of regulars who are at the Costa Mesa Skate Park almost every day. It’s the hub for a vibrant local community who’ve been clamoring for more space to grow and practice for years.

“It’s one of the last non-alcoholic American third spaces, is the skate park,” park regular Ethan Toth said.

They finally got their wish when the City Council approved plans to more than double the size of the park in April. On Monday, families and elected officials held a ceremony celebrating the groundbreaking of the project.

“It was really important to me that we hear from the community, that we hear from the skaters who skate this park who have been advocating for an expansion for many years,” Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley told the Daily Pilot following Monday’s ceremony.

Ethan Toth sets up to grind a rail at the Costa Mesa Skate Park on Monday. (Eric Licas)

The park will remain open during the remodel. The upgrades were designed with the aid of skateboarding pioneers like Jim Gray and Marty Jimenez, and will add 19,000 square feet to the park. It retains most of the existing features while adding a bigger, remodeled street section, new clover pool and the first pump track in Orange County.

Pump tracks are bumpy and winding courses that makes it easier for riders to use momentum to stay moving instead of having to push. They’re especially helpful for young skateboarders learning how to keep their balance.

Most of skateboarding instructor Marquise Menefee’s students are between the ages of 4 and 12, and he prefers to schedule the youngest of them in the morning, while older kids are still in school. Yet even as early as 10 a.m., there were about a half-dozen others rolling through the 15,000 square-foot skate park at 900 Arlington Drive to be mindful of as he guided 5-year old Canaan Kent up and down ramps Monday.

Marquise Menefee coaches Canaan Kent at the Costa Mesa Skate Park on Monday. (Eric Licas)

“The closest park other than this would be Tustin, or there’s a park Huntington Beach,” Menefee said. “But as far as Costa Mesa, this is all we got.”

Toth was among members of the community advocating for the opening of a second skate park in the city instead of expanding the existing one. High property values and a lack of adequate sites for such a project made that a difficult option to pursue rather than remodeling on a plot the city already owns, according to Foley.

“This park exists pretty well as a complete park in and of itself,” Toth said. “It would have been cool to see another area in the community have their own standalone skate park. I’m fortunate enough to live close to here, but not everyone does.”

He and fellow park regular Gabriela Guerrero were also among skaters suggesting alterations to approved plans that would improve the flow of traffic in the street section. They made their voices heard at prior public meetings and at Monday’s ceremony, and were disappointed to hear that further changes to the layout were unlikely at this stage in the project.

Costa Mesa Public Works Director Raja Sethuraman addresses community members at the groundbreaking of the expansion to the Costa Mesa Skate Park on Monday. (Eric Licas)

However, both conceded their suggested improvements were relatively minor, and that they were both looking forward to a new and improved park.

“On a positive note though, I do think this will be a very good change to the park,” Guerrero said. “It will be really cool to have a bigger skate park, and I think it will bring in a lot of people in from different cities. Now there will be a lot more beginner’s areas for street skating obstacles, so it’ll be a good place for kids and families.”