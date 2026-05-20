Former Fountain Valley fire chief recognized with memorial bench

A ceremony dedicating a memorial bench in honor of former Fountain Valley fire chief Bill McQuaid was held Saturday at Huntington State Beach.

Tracy McQuaid takes solace in knowing that her late husband, Bill, the former fire chief of Fountain Valley, was doing what he loved in his final hour.

The couple, who had been married for the better part of three decades, shared their plans for the morning, then Bill left their Huntington Beach home to head to the beach.

A heart attack would claim his life at the age of 57 on July 25, the incident occurring during a bodyboarding trip around midday. Tracy McQuaid didn’t receive official word for hours, but she feared the worst when he didn’t respond to earlier communications. It was “out of the norm.”

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“I’m not the type that would call and call and call, but I just knew in my gut, my gut feeling was telling me that he was gone,” she recalled. “I just knew. I knew before I knew. … I walked the beach from 3 to 5 [p.m.] looking for him, and obviously, he was already gone. They found his body around noon.”

The Fountain Valley Police Department honor guard laid a wreath at a memorial bench in honor of former fire chief Bill McQuaid on Saturday at Huntington State Beach. (Courtesy of city of Fountain Valley)

Tracy returned to the site of the incident on Saturday, joined by many of Bill’s former colleagues and friends, for a ceremony dedicating a memorial bench in his honor.

The ceremony included uniformed personnel from the Fountain Valley and Huntington Beach fire departments, as well as the Fountain Valley police department’s honor guard that laid a wreath at the bench.

It bears the following inscription: “In loving memory of Bill McQuaid, who rode his last wave here on July 25, 2025. Forever loved and missed.”

The effort that led to the bench saw Tracy McQuaid connect with Bryan Etnyre, the State Parks public safety superintendent for the Orange Coast district. Before long, the two began brainstorming ways to honor her late husband.

Tracy McQuaid, right of center, sits on a memorial bench honoring her late husband and former Fountain Valley fire chief Bill McQuaid. (Courtesy of city of Fountain Valley)

“He drove me down, we were kind of thinking of ideas, this and that,” she said. “We drove around in his truck for probably 45 minutes on the beach, just looking for spots kind of close to where it all happened.

“He goes, ‘You know, I think we could put a bench here,’ and I go, ‘Really, that would be amazing.’”

Etnyre got the approvals, she said, and the bench was ordered in February. It is stationed at the end of a walkway near Lifeguard Tower No. 2.

“I go anytime I can,” she said.

The Fountain Valley Police Department honor guard laid a wreath at a memorial bench honoring former fire chief Bill McQuaid on Saturday at Huntington State Beach. (Courtesy of city of Fountain Valley)

A long list of contributors helped fund the bench, including the Fountain Valley Firefighters Assn., the Fountain Valley Community Foundation, the Rotary Club, the Kiwanis Club, as well as Rep. Derek Tran (D-Cypress), state Sen. Tony Strickland (R-Huntington Beach), and Orange County Supervisor Janet Nguyen. A raffle also supported the effort.

Chris Nigg, who was appointed the city’s new fire chief in January, said total costs for the bench came in at $2,400.

Bill McQuaid had been set to retire in December. The Fountain Valley High graduate first joined his hometown’s fire department as a firefighter-paramedic in 1996.

In the days that followed the fire chief’s death, the outpouring of support was evident, including a formal processional participated in by regional public safety departments that passed by hundreds awaiting its arrival at Fountain Valley City Hall.

Nigg spoke about the tradition of honoring the fallen.

“I spent at least the first decade of my career as a part of our honor guard team in a previous department, and it was always very important to me,” said Nigg, who called Bill McQuaid a personal friend. “We had a motto that we lived by, ‘The very best we can do is the least we can do,’ and what that meant was in honoring them and following through with all of those traditions.

“We’re a very paramilitary industry, just like law enforcement, and so we follow a lot of the same honors that the military does. When you see the casket on the fire engine, the procession, there’s a method to that, and it’s very important to us that we afford them those honors that they’ve earned.”

The McQuaids were the parents of two daughters, Allyson and Julie. Tracy McQuaid said her husband’s two favorite spots were the beach and Tahoe, where the family shared another house with close friends.

“He just loved the outdoors, he loved family, he loved friends,” she said of her husband. “He was just an overall good guy.”

