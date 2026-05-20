Huntington Beach scraps bid process for brand management contract

Huntington Beach Mayor Pro Tem Butch Twining, left, shown in 2024, was one of the three members of the ad hoc committee.

Huntington Beach will not be moving forward with awarding a brand management contract for creative services, the City Council decided on a unanimous vote Tuesday night.

The city had put out a request for proposals (RFP) for a contract for creative strategy, branding, merchandising, media, communication and film industry development standards. In particular, the council was seeking to increase financial opportunities around the United States’ 250th anniversary this summer. Huntington Beach already hosts the largest Fourth of July Parade west of the Mississippi River.

But Mayor Pro Tem Butch Twining said that none of the 10 serious proposals received, other than maybe one from Wolffhaus, would have any deliverable benefits in the first two months.

Advertisement

“The first 60 days [would have been spent] interviewing staff, interviewing retailers, interviewing these different people,” Twining said. “Nobody could have met the Fourth of July deadline that we really wanted to cash in on.”

Some residents had alleged cronyism after an agenda item for the April 7 meeting, brought forward by Mayor Casey McKeon, sought to award, without a bidding process, a two-year contract for $720,000 to Wolffhaus, led by creative director Tyler Wolff. Wolff had already performed an audit for the city earlier this year.

Instead, the council switched course and said it would seek proposals.

Twining and Councilmembers Pat Burns and Don Kennedy formed an ad hoc committee to guide the bidding process after the community pushed back.

“I don’t want the negative attention of not performing an RFP to ruin the massive community benefit and revenue potential this project can bring to Huntington Beach,” McKeon said at the time.

But now the city will scrap a contract altogether. Twining said he felt that progress on branding and creative strategy could still be implemented through collaboration with city partners and utilizing internal city resources.

“We had a good idea ... and it just went sideways,” Burns said. “It’s unfortunate, because I hope it doesn’t prohibit or discourage people coming to us with good ideas and it fall apart because of politics. Politics sucks, and it’s ugly, and I think this was a classic case of it.”

McKeon said the city still needs to find creative ways to bring in revenue — without increasing sales or hotel taxes — as Huntington Beach’s structural budget deficit is increasing each year.

One successful outcome from the audit, McKeon said, is that Huntington Beach is currently in the process of trademarking its “quad” logo. He called Wolff one of the most talented people in the industry.

“He is getting just drug through the mud and it’s totally unacceptable,” McKeon said. “We have a lot of private sector people here, and if they bring forward ideas and proposals and you don’t like it, that’s fine. Come up with a different idea, but you don’t need to attack someone personally.”