Man killed in multi-vehicle collision in Newport Beach

Newport Beach police responding to the scene of the accident Tuesday afternoon found that one car driving westbound on San Miguel Drive piled into several vehicles waiting at a stoplight. One man died after being transported to a hospital.

A man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a six-vehicle traffic collision in Newport Beach.

Officers responded at approximately 4 p.m. to the intersection of San Miguel Drive and MacArthur Boulevard following reports of a multi-vehicle collision, according to the Newport Beach Police Department.

They immediately began rendering medical aid to the male driver of a black Toyota Corolla with significant collision damage, who was later taken to a hospital by Newport Beach Fire Department personnel, where he died, police said.

Another driver was transported to a hospital after complaining of pain, while the remaining drivers were evaluated and released at the scene.

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The area was affected for several hours as police traffic investigators conducted an extensive investigation into the cause of the collision.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a Toyota Corolla traveling westbound on San Miguel Drive collided with several vehicles stopped at a red light near MacArthur Boulevard for reasons that remain under investigation. Police said the collision caused an Audi Q5 to get pushed into the intersection, where it collided with a Nissan turning eastbound from San Miguel Drive onto north MacArthur.

The name of the deceased was being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Anyone with information regarding the collision was urged to contact Traffic Investigator Nate Farris at nfarris@nbpd.org or (949) 644-3746.