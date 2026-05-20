Sage Hill fashion show spotlights sustainable style

Members of Reimagined Upcycling Club show off new looks made from old donated clothes at their annual fashion show on Friday.

Fresh looks upcycled from old donated clothes lit up the runway at a show put on by Sage Hill High students on Friday.

Members of the school’s Reimagined Upcycling Club hosted and coordinated the evening’s events. The students also created all of the gowns and dresses displayed at the show.

Katie Cheng, from left, Mei Mahon and Juliet Rho pose for photos with members of Reimagined Upcycling Club after their annual fashion show at Sage Hill High on Friday (Eric Licas)

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“We use our own sewing machines to create new pieces,” club member Juliet Rho said. “So all the pieces at our show were actually made from other people’s old clothes or clothes that weren’t in use anymore.”

The mission of the show and the club is to encourage sustainable practices while shining a light on the negative environmental impacts of the fashion industry. The pieces made by students will be sold at Melrose Trading Post in Los Angeles. Proceeds will benefit nonprofits addressing issues like consumer waste.

Members of Reimagined Upcycling Club at Sage Hill School pose for a photo after their annual fashion show on Friday. (Eric Licas)

“When you’re shopping I feel like it’s a lot easier to lose perspective of how much people are producing every day,” club member Mei Mahon said. “But once you get into the making of the clothing you start to realize, ‘wow, consumerism really is an issue.’”

Jewelry designer Nancy Yuan, right, poses with a supporter of the Reimagined Upcycling Club after the annual fashion show at Sage Hill High on Friday. (Eric Licas)

The theme of the club’s annual show this year was “Wonders of the World,” with pieces inspired by the four elements. Sheer fabrics and soft silhouettes embodied those modeled after “air.”

Flowing shapes and wave-like designs captured “water.” Organic textures represented “earth.” Warmth and boldness charcterized pieces representing “fire.”

Jewelry designer Nancy Yuan discusses how the Palisades fire inspired some of her recent work during the Reimagined Upcycling Club’s annual fashion show at Sage Hill High on Friday. (Eric Licas)

The evening concluded with a special presentation by jewelry designer Nancy Yuan. She discussed how she took inspiration for her creations from recent disasters like last year’s Palisades and Eaton fires.