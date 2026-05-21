Balboa Island Parade to celebrate surf culture and California lifestyle

The United States Marine Corps Marching Band, a parade favorite, will return this year for the 31st Balboa Island Parade on Sunday, May 31.

Excitations are in store this year for the 31st annual Balboa Island parade, with a tribute to the Beach Boys and their famous surf rock song “Good Vibrations” as this year’s theme.

The big event will take place Sunday, May 31, starting at 11 a.m.

“When Brian Wilson passed away last year, I came up with the theme, “Good Vibrations,” which is a great tribute to that era of music and to Brian Wilson and his family,” said B.I.I.A. Parade Chairman Jack Callahan. “The Beach Boys music is very important in Southern California, including Newport Beach and Balboa Island.”

Callahan has volunteered his time wearing many hats and literally his signature parade day hula skirt and coconut bra, while helping with parade planning and organization since 1995. He has served as committee chairman for the last 12 years and says he couldn’t run it without the help of 85 volunteers.

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“One of the best parts of the parade is the music entertainment,” said Callahan. “The after-party held between the fire station and Village Inn always has great bands and this year the ’60s surf music is easy for everyone to get into with the locale.”

Little girls couldn’t resist first-time entries Rhodesian ridgebacks visiting the Balboa Island Parade in 2025. (Susan Hoffman)

The Chris Farmer band will present their Beach Boys tribute band in keeping with the theme. Parade-goers will be treated to the 2 1/2 hour full sets of live music.

“We’ve played the after party a few times and I’m very excited and honored to be hand picked to play again,” Farmer said. “We’ll be playing the greatest hits from the Beach Boys and some Jan and Dean and surf instrumentals sprinkled in for for good measure.”

Farmer said that he felt lucky to have gone on tour with the Beach Boys, which also provided the experience to see the world with them.

“We had a ball and I’m happy to play that great music for the parade this year,” he said.

Dancers from the Noble Cause Foundation entertain spectators on Marine Avenue during the 2025 parade. This year’s event will be held on Sunday, May 31. (Susan Hoffman)

The 31st Annual Balboa Island Parade will begin on the Balboa Island bridge and continue down Marine Avenue. According to parade publicity chairman Gail Vasterling, the island spirit is widespread as the crowds cheer the returning favorites with the United States Marine Corps Band, USC Marching Band, school bands, surf bands, dancers, classic cars and, of course, the beloved four-legged friends consisting of packs of assorted dog breeds along with cowboys riding horses.

An enduring tail end of the parade favorite is the “Patio- Chair” drill team who will be celebrating their 25th year with a special closing twirl by founder Meridee Banas.

“It takes a lot of practice and it’s physical,” said Banas who holds weekly practices for the two months prior to the parade. “We appreciate very much that our volunteers stick with it.”

A Balboa Island Parade favorite, the Patio Chair Drill Team, will be back again this year. (Susan Hoffman)

The patio chair drill team consists of 18 to 20 longtime team members and there are five new additions this year. The choreographer, Holly Whalls, who drives from Dana Point has dedicated her expertise for the last 12 years.

“I’m grateful to the girls for the lasting friendships,” said Banas. “When I asked the girls why they started, I got some very nice responses, such as, ‘camaraderie,’ or ‘too many blondes and we need a brunette.’ Another said, ‘I saw my wacky try anything once streak … and here I am 10 years later and having a blast.’”

The annual Balboa Island Parade will step off at 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 31. For more details visit biia.org/parade.