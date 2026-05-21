Costa Mesa picks new shelter operator with $2M contract, ending Mercy House tenure

A $2-million contract awarded to Volunteers of America Los Angeles Tuesday ends the five-year run of Mercy House, which helped Costa Mesa design its local homelessness response.

Costa Mesa officials this week approved a $2-million contract with a Los Angeles-based nonprofit to run the city’s bridge shelter, ending an arrangement with the organization that helped city leaders devise a plan for addressing homelessness locally years ago.

The 100-bed shelter on Airway Avenue will be operated by Volunteers of America Los Angeles (VOALA) starting July 1, in accordance with a three-year, $2,066,864 contract that may be extended by another two years.

That contract includes an optional annual increase of up to 5% to accommodate employee salary increases, subject to approval by the city manager, and the ability to reduce staffing levels should the shelter decrease its maximum occupancy from 100 to 85 beds.

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Under the agreement, VOALA will oversee logistical operations, such as laundry, storage and packing, along with providing 24/7 on-site security, transportation and daily and nightly janitorial services for the 12,285-square-foot facility. The group currently runs the 85-bed Central Cities Navigation Center in Garden Grove, along with numerous sites in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Costa Mesa’s 100-bed bridge shelter on Airway Avenue. (File Photo)

Case management services at the Costa Mesa shelter — which include resource navigation and medical and mental health care as well as education and job assistance — will continue to be provided by community outreach workers employed by the city.

The transition ends the five-year run of current service provider Santa Ana-based Mercy House, which has overseen such operations since Costa Mesa opened a 50-bed temporary shelter at the Lighthouse Church of the Nazarene in April 2019.

When the city celebrated the opening of the permanent facility in 2021, Mercy House was awarded a five-year contract for which the city has paid $2,383,180 annually. That agreement was set to expire June 30.

Neighborhood services manager Nate Robbins told council members in a meeting Tuesday the city issued a request for proposals in February seeking services in four key areas — logistics, security, housekeeping and transportation — and received three qualified bids.

VOALA came in at just under $2.1 million, while Mercy House submitted a $2,400,693 proposal. A third applicant, Homeless Intervention Services of Orange County, came in lowest at $1,975,152 but did not include administrative costs and received the lowest score by a three-member review panel.

“All three proposals did a good job of outlining the scope of work,” Robbins said. “They all submitted proposals that covered all four of those categories well. VOALA, however, had a proposal that outshined the others.”

The Los Angeles nonprofit is an approved administrator of Medi-Cal benefits known as Community Supports and Enhanced Care Management, giving up to $5,000 for rental deposits and furniture and following clients for as long as six months after they leave the shelter. Costa Mesa is now paying a third-party provider to receive those benefits.

“VOALA offers both, so it gives us the option to consolidate these services for in house shelter opportunities, rather than having an outside agency come in to provide these services,” Robbins told the City Council.

The incoming operator is also regularly audited for compliance with state and county regulations and trains its staff to be able to work in any capacity the site may need.

Council members ultimately voted 6-1 to award the contract to Volunteers of America Los Angeles, with Mayor Pro Tem Manuel Chavez opposed. Chavez professed a fondness for Mercy House and its long history with the city.

“When we first approached this program of doing homeless services we turned to Mercy House, and alongside them we went on a journey,” he said, addressing VOALA directly. “I do not dispute any of your good work. But in my heart of hearts, I do not feel comfortable supporting anyone other than Mercy House, because they were there for us when it was the hardest.”

Mayor John Stephens said he wanted to side with Mercy House and its chief executive, Larry Haynes, but was compelled by VOALA’s bid and staff’s recommendation.

“Larry was like my sensei — he taught me about what needed to be done in terms of helping the homeless, how we can solve the problem and we can think big. He was one of the architects who kind of explained how we should do this program. With no expectation of being the shelter operator, he was there for the community.

“[But] I can’t ignore the difference in the bidding, and I can’t justify spending more money on a vendor when our staff that we trust has made a recommendation we go with another vendor. I just don’t think that’s responsible.”

Reached by phone Wednesday, Haynes said the organization will continue its work at shelters and permanent supportive housing locations across Orange and Los Angeles counties northward to Kern County.

“We are proud of our work with the city, and we’re proud to have partnered with the city to design and develop its homeless response strategy,” he said.

“Mercy House is always open to organizations and opportunities to end someone’s homelessness. That’s why we exist, and that’s what it’s about — everything else is simply noise.”