Man, 65, dies in Huntington Beach traffic collision

A 65-year-old Huntington Beach motorist died Wednesday, after his truck collided with a vehicle on Gothard Street, crossed traffic and struck a tree, HBPD reported.

A 65-year-old man driving a pickup truck was killed in a collision in Huntington Beach on Wednesday.

Officers responded at approximately 5:20 p.m. to the intersection of Gothard Street and Lorge Circle to reports of a traffic collision involving a tan Chevrolet Colorado and a white Toyota Sienna, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

They located the driver of the Chevrolet, a 65-year-old man, who was unconscious inside his vehicle.

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Paramedics were dispatched to the scene, and took the driver to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

The driver of the Toyota, a 60-year-old man, did not sustain any injuries and cooperated with officers during their investigation.

Police said investigators did not determine drugs or alcohol as determining factors leading to the fatal collision.

A preliminary investigation revealed to officers that both vehicles were traveling southbound on Gothard Street south of Lorge Circle before the Chevrolet collided with the Toyota, police said.

The Chevrolet then crossed over the northbound lanes while still traveling southbound on Gothard Street and collided with a tree on the side of the street.

The incident was being investigated by the HBPD Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

Anyone with information regarding the collision was urged to call HBPD Traffic Investigator Cameron Houlston at (714) 536-5670.