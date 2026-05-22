Huntington Beach unveils America 250 banners at special event

The canon fires for the canon salute from the Naval Historical Society during the Huntington Beach America 250 Banner Unveiling and Pier Lighting Ceremony on Thursday night.

Patriotic spirit was not in short supply Thursday night at Pier Plaza in Huntington Beach.

The City Celebration Committee and Visit Huntington Beach helped bring together a special event, as the city unveiled Huntington Beach America 250 commemorative banners and lit the pier red, white and blue.

Rich Tonti of Huntington Beach uses his cellphone to take a picture of the Huntington Beach America 250 Banner on Thursday night. (James Carbone)

A demonstration was made by the musket rifle team of the California Society of the Sons of the American Revolution. American Legion Post 133 performed a three-volley salute, while the Naval Historical Foundation did a cannon salute.

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Attendees also heard tunes from the Ramsey Brothers Band.

Huntington Beach Mayor Casey McKeon gives an address during the Huntington Beach America 250 Banner Unveiling and Pier Lighting Ceremony at Pier Plaza on Thursday night. (James Carbone)

Huntington Beach has long been home to what is known as the biggest Fourth of July Parade west of the Mississippi River, and current Mayor Casey McKeon has leaned into the America 250 celebration as well. McKeon wore an American flag-style suit jacket for the event Thursday night.

The banners will be hung at Pier Plaza, in downtown Huntington Beach and along Pacific Coast Highway.

The Musket Rifle Team of California Sons of the American Revolution fire their muskets for the Huntington Beach America 250 Banner Unveiling and Pier Lighting Ceremony at Pier Plaza on Thursday night. (James Carbone)

This weekend, the Huntington Beach Symphony Orchestra also will be playing a special free concert, “Sea Breeze and HB Symphony,” on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at the City Hall “bowl” between City Hall and the police department.

The event is similar to a concert in the park, with guests invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs as they enjoy patriotic music. This is the first time the bowl is being used for an orchestral concert.