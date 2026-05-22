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Lido Theater moves beyond movies with summer season comedy and concert lineup

The historic Lido Theater is adding comedy and live music to its silver screen stage.
The historic Lido Theater is adding comedy and live music to its silver screen stage.
(Don Leach / Staff Photographer)
Gabriel San Roman.
By Gabriel San Román
Staff Writer Follow

Newport Beach’s iconic Art Deco movie house is getting ready for summer by expanding its array of entertainment to include comedy acts and live music.

Originally opened in 1939, the Lido Theater already hosts weekly movie screenings. But Hollywood producer Joseph “McG” Nichol and River Jetty Restaurant Group’s Jordan Otterbein, who have operated the venue since its restoration two years ago, are looking for new ways to fill its 500 seats.

A season of comedy and musical acts running through October will build on the initial success of having hosted Grammy-winning musicians, like the Gipsy Kings and Dwight Yoakam as well as hometown rock heroes Sugar Ray.

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“It’s always been part of the long-term vision,” Inès Gandal, the Lido Theater’s general manager, told the Pilot. “Film remains the heart of the Lido, but the goal was always much broader to be a full entertainment venue.”

After being closed for restoration, the iconic Lido Theater will reopen in time for this year's Newport Beach Film Festival. The movie theater originally opened in 1939 and maintains an air of Old Hollywood glamour with its art deco, architectural details.

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Lido Theater is ready for its third act in Newport Beach

The restored venue, built in 1939, will reopen in time for the Newport Beach Film Festival in October.

The restoration, which took about five years to complete and recently won a preservation award from the Art Deco Society, also outfitted the theater with the sound and technical upgrades needed to meet that expanded vision.

A summer concert series featuring a lineup of tribute bands is set to take the stage, presenting hits from the Eagles, Prince, Pat Benatar and Neil Diamond.

Gandal called the slate of shows a “great jumping off point” as the venue prepares to add major touring artists and original performers to its calendar in the future.

The historic theater has already landed famed comics like David Spade, star of the films “Tommy Boy,” “Grown Ups” and “Joe Dirt,” and Margaret Cho for the season.

A trailblazing Asian American comic who starred in her “All American Girl” sitcom, Cho is set to appear at the Lido Theater on Oct. 9 with her new comedy show “Choligarchy.”

To meet the demand for Spade’s scheduled June 28 appearance, the Lido added a second show on June 25.

Audiences gather outside the theater during the Newport Beach Film Festival's opening night screening of "WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story" at the Regal Edwards Big Newport on Thursday.

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Gandal touts the venue as one that couples historic charm with modern comforts for guests and performers alike. It’s a pairing Lido staffers hope will seduce people away from the convenience of streaming options for the sake of a live entertainment experience.

No drink minimums and easy parking can’t hurt, either.

From being a coveted venue during the annual Newport Beach Film Festival to booking music and comedy acts, the Lido Theater has made a roaring comeback.

“We really want to bring the building to life seven days a week,” Gandal said. “What we’re programming right now is fabulous and we’re just scratching the surface.”

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Gabriel San Román

Gabriel San Román is a feature writer for TimesOC. He previously worked at OC Weekly until the newspaper’s closing in late 2019. In 2023, San Román was part of the breaking news reporting team that was a Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of the Lunar New Year mass shooting in Monterey Park.

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