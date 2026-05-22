Man charged with fraud in Laguna Beach

Although prosecutors sought $200,000 bail for Adde Issagholi, Orange County Superior Court Commissioner Joe Dane set bail at $50,000, according to court records.

A 36-year-old Glendale man pleaded not guilty Thursday to ordering 36,000 sweatshirts from a victim in Laguna Beach, and refusing to pay most of the bill.

Adde Issagholi was charged April 16 with fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud and receiving stolen property, all felonies, according to court records.

He also faces sentencing enhancements for aggravated white collar crime between $100,000 and $500,000.

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Issagholi was accused of ordering the sweatshirts Feb. 8, 2024, and receiving them in April of that year, according to the criminal complaint. He made partial payments of $500 in May of 2024 and $2,500 in July of that year to stall the vendor, the complaint alleged.

Investigators alleged in court papers that Issagholi “has a history of involvement in civil litigation, including cases resulting in significant monetary judgments against him.”

Prosecutors sought $200,000 bail, but Orange County Superior Court Commissioner Joe Dane set bail at $50,000, according to court records.