Memorial Day events planned to pay honor to America’s fallen military personnel

One of 1,776 large American flags waves in the wind during the Exchange Club of Newport Harbor’s 13th annual Field of Honor at Castaways Park in Newport Beach.

Monday is Memorial Day, and several observances related to the national holiday are planned in Orange County, many of them also incorporating the 250th anniversary of this country’s birth. Here’s a brief roundup, starting with local commemorations, then moving more broadly into the county.

• First up, Castaways Park in Newport Beach is patriotically decked out with 1,776 American flags placed along its winding paths, courtesy of the Exchange Club of Newport Harbor. The flags went up on May 15 and will be displayed through Monday.

• Pier Plaza in Huntington Beach will again serve as the gathering place for a ceremony hosted by American Legion Post 133, at 11 a.m. Monday.

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• The city of Fountain Valley, Fountain Valley Community Foundation and the West O.C. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post and Auxiliary #9557 will hold a flag raising ceremony at Veterans Park in Fountain Valley Monday. Hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• The annual Memorial Day service at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the U.S. National Submarine Memorial West.

• The city of Irvine will host its annual Memorial Day ceremony in the formal garden at Colonel Bill Barber Marine Corps Memorial Park beginning at 10 a.m. Monday.

• Pines Park in Capistrano Beach will be the site of the annual Memorial Day service hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #9934 and the city of Dana Point, starting at 10 a.m.

• La Palma’s annual Memorial Day ceremony is set for 9 a.m. Monday at the Civic Center.

• As part of its “America 250: Renewing the Dream” series, the Richard Nixon Library & Museum in Yorba Linda plans a Memorial Day event, scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday.

• Services will be held at all three of the Orange County Cemetery District’s locations, Anaheim Cemetery, El Toro Memorial Park and Santa Ana Cemetery at 11 a.m. Monday.

• Other cemeteries that also plan events Monday include Memory Garden Memorial Park and Mortuary, Brea; Pacific View Memorial Park & Mortuary, Corona del Mar; Harbor Lawn-Mt. Olive Memorial Park, Costa Mesa; Forest Lawn-Cypress; Loma Vista Memorial Park and Westminster Memorial Park.

Daily Pilot Staff