Hoag Classic golf tournament to become Senior Players Championship in 2027

PGA Tour Champions player Fred Couples, right, answers questions from Newport Beach Country Club GM Robin Shelton during Tuesday’s press conference announcing the Hoag Classic will be elevated to the Senior Players Championship major tournament.

Fred Couples was in a joking mood at a press conference Tuesday morning at Newport Beach Country Club.

The big news of the day was that the PGA Tour would be launching the Hoag Senior Players Championship in Newport Beach next March 22-28.

The newly named tournament will take the place of the Hoag Classic, which has been held at the club since 1996. Now, the club will host one of five majors on the PGA Tour Champions, with a four-round tournament — the Hoag Classic was three rounds — and a larger, $3.5-million total prize pool.

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PGA Tour Champions player Fred Couples makes comments during Tuesday’s press conference. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Couples, a 66-year-old World Golf Hall of Famer who lives in Newport Beach, wants part of that action.

“I don’t know, why didn’t we do this when I turned 50?” Couples said, during a question-and-answer session led by Newport Beach Country Club General Manager Robin Shelton. “Maybe I could have had a couple more majors.”

Couples was a two-time Hoag Classic champion, in 2010 and 2014. He still likes playing at the club. As a matter of fact, he said he had a tee time early Tuesday afternoon, just a couple of hours after the press conference ended.

PGA Tour Champions President Miller Brady makes comments during Tuesday’s press conference. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“I’ve known this [news] for seven or eight days now,” Couples said. “But when [Newport Beach Country Club CEO] Kevin [Martin] said 72 holes, I went, ‘Oh my god, that just is such a nice sound.’ Because to play this course four days and maybe a couple of pro-am days is really a very special thing,”

PGA Tour Champions President Miller Brady said that the Hoag Classic was already one of the most popular tournaments on the tour. That’s true for players as well as their wives, with Fashion Island within shouting distance.

“When you look at what it takes to host a major, we’ve got everything we need right here — great sponsors, a fantastic golf course, great community support and tremendous crowds,” Brady said. “That’s exactly what we need to elevate the stature of the Senior Players Championship. We’re very excited to usher in this new era here in Newport Beach.”

Newport Beach Country Club CEO Kevin Martin, left, greets Hoag executive vice president and CFO Andrew Guarni during Tuesday’s press conference. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

A five-year agreement is in place to ensure that the tour will remain at Newport Beach Country Club through 2031.

Additionally, the charitable beneficiaries will remain the same for the Hoag Senior Players Championship as they were for the Hoag Classic.

The Hoag Classic, one of the largest philanthropic events on the tour, has raised more than $25 million in total for Hoag’s programs and services, as well as local educational and military charities.

“As this event grows, so too will its ability to support health care, education and community programs that improve lives throughout Orange County,” said Andrew Guami, Hoag’s chief financial officer and executive vice president. “We are excited for what lies ahead, and proud to continue this legacy together.”

The Senior Players, which has been owned and operated by the PGA Tour since it began in 1983, will now be operated by HNS Sports Group. The group has managed operations for the Hoag Classic since 2000, and has overseen the tournament in its entirety since 2024.

World Golf Hall of Famer Fred Couples makes comments during Tuesday’s press conference at Newport Beach Country Club. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Couples has won three Players Championships, on the PGA Tour in 1984 and 1996 and on the PGA Tour Champions in 2011.

He will remain a hometown favorite when the tour comes back to Newport Beach next March with a new event.

“[Winning the Hoag Classic the last time in 2014], that’s a long time ago,” he said. “But I honestly think I can still win here. I really do. I hit the ball plenty far.”