Los Amigos graduates cross finish line, set to carve own path

Decorated graduates, wearing their orange AVID stoles, proceed into the 2026 Los Amigos High graduation ceremony at Michael A. Monsoor Memorial Stadium in Garden Grove on Wednesday.

Los Amigos High celebrated the graduation of approximately 330 seniors Wednesday at Michael A. Monsoor Memorial Stadium, the commencement ceremony on the campus of Garden Grove High happening a day after evacuation orders issued for a nearby hazardous materials incident were lifted.

A chemical crisis at GKN Aerospace in Garden Grove had resulted in mass evacuations over the weekend. Garden Grove Unified School District spokesperson Abby Broyles said in an email Tuesday morning that three school sites had remained closed within the evacuation zone at that point.

A happy graduate discovers her family in the audience as she parades into the 2026 Los Amigos High graduation ceremony at Michael A. Monsoor Memorial Stadium in Garden Grove on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

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The district held eight commencement ceremonies over two days, beginning Tuesday, at its Bolsa Grande and Garden Grove campuses.

“I want to acknowledge that this past week has been difficult for many families across the Garden Grove Unified School District community,” Board President Bob Harden said. “While not every school was directly impacted by the evacuation orders, our entire community felt the weight of uncertainty and disruption caused by the chemical incident and the emergency response efforts. Some of you saw it firsthand, as a couple dozen families from the impact area were housed in a shelter in the gymnasium of Los Amigos for a few days.

“Throughout these challenges, we witnessed neighbors supporting neighbors, first responders working tirelessly to keep families safe, and school communities coming together with compassion and resilience. Today reminds us that even during difficult moments, our community remains strong, united and hopeful.”

Graduate Nathan Medrano shows his various medals during the 2026 Los Amigos High graduation ceremony at Michael A. Monsoor Memorial Stadium in Garden Grove on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The class of 2026 strolled through a column of large, waving American flags on their way to find their seats for the ceremony, a northeasterly breeze playfully attempting to blow caps from heads, symbolic of the winds of change to come.

Los Amigos principal Todd Nirk touched on the topic of an undetermined future for the graduates.

Graduation season begins for @TheDailyPilot. Los Amigos seniors head to their seats for the commencement ceremony from Monsoor Memorial Stadium at Garden Grove High. @LosAmigosLobos pic.twitter.com/tglnvpLK84 — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) May 27, 2026

“As you prepare for your diploma shortly, and the celebration that’s likely to follow, understand that life changes for you all beginning tomorrow,” Nirk said. “That’s an exciting thing, because the paths that you pursue from now on are entirely of your own choice, but while the roads are open in every direction for you, the reality is life is not always easy out there.

“There are no shortcuts to fulfillment, and there are no easy roads that are going to lead you to meaningful success, but the good news is this: from where you sit right now, as graduates of Los Amigos High School, there’s a way to get to wherever it is that you want to go.”

Graduates proudly proceed onto the field during the 2026 Los Amigos High graduation ceremony at Michael A. Monsoor Memorial Stadium in Garden Grove on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

This was the 55th graduating class at Los Amigos. The Lobos’ senior class saw a district record 227 students earn the State Seal of Civic Engagement, Nirk said. Los Amigos had 132 students planning to attend a University of California or California State University-system school, Broyles shared.

Angelina Cao delivered the valedictory address, a speech that expressed gratitude to everyone that helped her throughout high school.

Happy graduate Ruth Lopez dances toward her diploma during the 2026 Los Amigos High graduation ceremony at Michael A. Monsoor Memorial Stadium in Garden Grove on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The Siempre Con Dignidad award, which Nirk said is a staff-driven honor given annually to students who “demonstrate academic success, leadership, responsibility, and what it truly means to be a Lobo,” went to Lily Alarcon and Darla Godinez.

The Los Amigos vocal music program did the honors in performing the national anthem, as well as a rendition of Green Day’s “Good Riddance.”