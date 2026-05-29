Costa Mesa Ukulele Club founder aims to strike a chord with first-ever ‘Sing & Strum’

Costa Mesa Ukulele Club founder Moses Nolf invites locals to join him Monday, from 6 to 7 p.m., at Deli Nerds for a first-ever Sing & Strum.

Local music lovers will have a chance Monday evening to exercise their vocal chords — and C chords — at a “Sing & Strum” that also serves as the inaugural meeting of the newly minted Costa Mesa Ukulele Club.

Taking place from 5 to 7 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at local eatery Deli Nerds, the event promises “bad singing, mediocre playing and great community,” a vision of Costa Mesa resident Michael Moses Nolf, who founded the club earlier this month.

A longtime drummer, Nolf segued to the stringed instrument years ago after nerve issues sidelined his main passion.

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“I was told with the ukulele you could start playing something that sounded like music pretty quickly,” the 43-year-old recalled. “I just wanted a creative outlet where I could play some chords, basic stuff, and either write music or other songs I liked.”

Rather than sticking to Hawaiian melodies, or plucking out kids tunes, he began tinkering around with adaptations of works by bands like Sublime, the Clash and NOFX.

The result — sometimes quiet or haunting, other times rousing — was oddly satisfying. And while basic tunes can be just that, Nolf believes the ukulele offers a lot of room for musical elevation.

“Some people definitely think of it as a toy, but I would push against that,” he said Wednesday. “It’s very serious, and it has so much depth. The barrier to entry is very low, but it’s not a toy.”

The idea to share his love of the ukulele with a wider audience was inspired by a trip to Michigan last November, during which he and friends stumbled across a sing-along at a bookstore/bar/coffee shop.

Attendees were encouraged to pick up a ukulele or kazoo and join in on classic holiday tunes. It was a magical experience that the Costa Mesa resident thought he’d like to replicate in Orange County, something that would have the power to bring people together.

“I thought, let’s create a space where we can hang out with our neighbors, regardless of political beliefs, and just push all that aside,” he said. “Real discussions happen out of real relationships.”

Moses Nolf, left, with friends at a ukulele and kazoo playing session in Michigan last November. The event inspired Nolf to form the Costa Mesa Ukulele Club, which meets Monday. (Courtesy of Michael Moses Nolf)

Seeking a venue, Nolf reached out to Tini Babajanians, owner of Deli Nerds on Mesa Verde Avenue, who was happy to offer up the restaurant’s outdoor patio for the occasion. Since assuming full ownership of the shop in December 2024, Babajanians and her husband, Robert Schneider, have hosted numerous events.

“A lot of people were coming and asking for gift cards or sponsorships or in-kind donations for everything, so I basically started saying yes to any opportunity to collaborate,” she said of her business model.

“When you’re a neighborhood restaurant, you’re part of a community, and when you’re part of a community, you give back. So, naturally, when Moses reached out and said he wanted to have a ukulele club, I said, ‘That’s right up our alley.’”

Nolf plans to have a couple extra ukuleles on hand for Monday’s meeting, but encourages people to get one and learn the one-finger C chord to get a basic handle on the instrument.

Those who attend Monday’s meeting are welcome to sing along instead, but participation is required.

“It may not be a pleasing tune to the ear,” Nolf said, “but it will be a joyful noise.”

Music begins at 6 p.m. Deli Nerds is located at 1525 Mesa Verde Drive, Ste. 117, in Costa Mesa For more on the club, visit costamesaukulele.club.