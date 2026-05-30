Sherman Library & Gardens announces Hazeltine’s as its new forthcoming restaurant

It’s tea time at Sherman Library & Gardens.

This month, the Corona del Mar institution announced its new restaurant partner. Hazeltine’s is set to open in late summer 2027 and will be managed by Damian Orozco, owner of San Juan Capistrano’s popular Tea House on Los Rios. Guests can look forward to brunch, lunch, dinner, a full-service bar and a monthly afternoon tea experience.

“Damian Orozco was selected as the operator of Sherman’s new restaurant, because of his commitment to legacy building, community involvement, and forging meaningful connections between his restaurant and its patrons, which is exactly what we were looking for,” said Kirstie Acevedo, president of M.H. Sherman Company in a news release. “Damian’s iconic Tea House on Los Rios is a big draw from all over Southern California because of his hospitality and amazing food. Hazeltine’s and Sherman will together create an unforgettable guest experience.”

A rendering of Hazeltine’s interior dining room at Sherman Library & Gardens. (Courtesy of Sherman Library & Gardens)

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The new restaurant takes its name from Sherman Library & Gardens namesake, Moses Hazeltine Sherman, who also named his daughter Hazeltine. The old restaurant was formerly located in the gardens, but Hazeltine’s will occupy a new space inside a reconstructed building facing Pacific Coast Highway. Orozco is expected to assist in bringing his expansive experience to the project with a focus on purveyor-to-table cuisine that highlights seasonal ingredients.

“We are so looking forward to this partnership with Sherman Library & Gardens and the chance to bring our version of hospitality to one of Orange County’s true jewels,” Orozco stated in a news release.

Sherman Library & Gardens was founded in 1966 by Arnold Haskell, a friend and mentee of Sherman. The institution contains a historical research library focused on the history of the Pacific Southwest with archival photos, maps, city directories and a collection of California Impressionist art, while the outdoor grounds are home to a premier botanical garden.

The new restaurant space hearkens back to the early days of the garden when the Junior League of Newport Beach would serve lunch to members through a service window in the former visitor center and garden shop. The reconstructed building will be turned into a two-story structure with an entrance on Pacific Coast Highway and a view of the refurbished tea garden. The library is temporarily closed, but the gardens remain open during construction.

An artist’s rendering of the ‘bell tower’ entrance that will be the front door of the Sherman Library & Gardens. (Courtesy of Sherman Library & Gardens)

Ahead of the 2027 opening, guests can get a taste of what’s to come at a few upcoming specially scheduled Hazeltine’s afternoon tea experiences. This summer Sunday tea service in the garden will be offered on June 14, July 19 and Aug. 16. On Sept. 13, afternoon tea with be offered for Grandparent’s Day and on Oct. 18 the garden will welcome autumn with a harvest themed tea and seasonal decor.

The tea menu includes loose leaf organic tea, accompanied by strawberries and cream, seasonal tea sandwiches, chef’s selection of petit fours and fresh baked scone served with house made preserves, clotted cream and lemon curd. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available with advance notice and a children’s menu is also offered with sandwich choices of peanut butter and jam, turkey and Swiss or cucumber and cream cheese.

The tea experience is priced at $79 for adults and $49 for children (plus tax and gratuity) and the menu can be upgraded with Veuve Clicquot Champagne for an additional cost.

Hazeltine’s will feature a full service bar. (Courtesy of Sherman Library & Gardens)

Orozco said he is eager to bring the beloved tea experience he has cultivated at Tea House on Los Rios to Sherman Library & Gardens.

“The fit between our two organizations feels incredibly natural; we both care deeply about beauty, tradition, community, and creating experiences guests will remember,” said Orozco. “We’re honored to be part of this exciting new chapter for the gardens and can’t wait to welcome everyone to the Hazeltine’s afternoon tea experience.”

Sherman Library & Gardens is located at 2647 E. Coast Hwy., in Corona del Mar. or details on Hazeltine’s monthly Afternoon Tea experience, go to thesherman.org.