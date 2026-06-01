Balboa Island Parade kicks off summer with ‘Good Vibrations’

Dancers in World War II attire cut a rug during the 31st annual Balboa Island Parade on Sunday.

Music, dancing, patriotism and positive vibes took over Marine Avenue Sunday for the 31st annual Balboa Island Parade.

Parade participants cheer while marching down Marine Avenue during the 31st annual Balboa Island Parade on Sunday. (Eric Licas)

Families packed either side of the street from the Balboa Island Bridge all the way down Marine Avenue to Park Avenue.

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Students with the Davis Magnet School Marching Band perform during the 31st annual Balboa Island Parade on Sunday. (Eric Licas)

Marching bands tunes and surf rock riffs rang out as equestrian groups, elected officials and more waved and tossed candy to cheering children in the audience.

Members of American Legion Newport Harbor Post 291 march down Marine Avenue during the 31st annual Balboa Island Parade on Sunday.

“There is a sense of pride and community,” said Corine Doughty, a volunteer with the Balboa Island Improvement Assn., the host of Sunday’s event.

Corine Doughty hands out miniature American flags to spectators at the 31st annual Balboa Island Parade on Sunday. (Eric Licas)

“People from all over come to participate in the festivities,” Doughty said. “… You see people bringing their kids. It’s a great outing for families.”

Cheerleaders and musicians with the USC Marching band perform during the 31st annual Balboa Island Parade on Sunday. (Eric Licas)

The music of the Beach Boys was featured prominently on Sunday, aligning with the theme of this year’s parade: “Good Vibrations.” It was chosen in honor of the band’s guitarist and co-founder Brian Wilson, who died last year.