Balboa Island Parade kicks off summer with ‘Good Vibrations’
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Music, dancing, patriotism and positive vibes took over Marine Avenue Sunday for the 31st annual Balboa Island Parade.
Families packed either side of the street from the Balboa Island Bridge all the way down Marine Avenue to Park Avenue.
Marching bands tunes and surf rock riffs rang out as equestrian groups, elected officials and more waved and tossed candy to cheering children in the audience.
“There is a sense of pride and community,” said Corine Doughty, a volunteer with the Balboa Island Improvement Assn., the host of Sunday’s event.
“People from all over come to participate in the festivities,” Doughty said. “… You see people bringing their kids. It’s a great outing for families.”
The music of the Beach Boys was featured prominently on Sunday, aligning with the theme of this year’s parade: “Good Vibrations.” It was chosen in honor of the band’s guitarist and co-founder Brian Wilson, who died last year.