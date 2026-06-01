Huntington Beach police join forces with other departments to arrest burglary suspects

Orange County Sheriff’s Department detectives found a vehicle linked to burglary investigations in Huntington Beach, after it was involved in an alleged vehicle burglary at Huntington Dog Beach.

The Huntington Beach Police Department reported Sunday that two burglary suspects believed to be connected to multiple crimes throughout Orange County were arrested after the department joined forces with counterparts from two other departments.

The arrests occurred at 7:34 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, according to the stamp on the bodycam video released by the HBPD.

The chain of events started when Orange County Sheriff’s Department detectives found a vehicle linked to burglary investigations in their jurisdiction in Huntington Beach, after it was involved in an alleged vehicle

burglary at Huntington Dog Beach, the department stated.

Detectives called for help from local law enforcement when the driver attempted to leave the area, police said. Huntington Beach officers and Fountain Valley counterparts helped detectives stop the vehicle and arrest two suspects — a man and a woman, police said.

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Investigators recovered stolen property that belonged to the dog beach victim and also burglary tools, police said. Further investigation linked the man to a recent vehicle burglary in San Clemente and the use of a stolen credit card.