22-year-old suspected of attempted murder after 2 men shot in Huntington Beach

Two men were shot and a third arrested early Monday near the intersection of Warner Avenue and Lynne Lane, police reported.

Huntington Beach police arrested a 22-year-old man Monday on suspicion of attempted murder following an early morning shooting that caused two men to be hospitalized.

The incident took place at around 2:15 a.m., when officers received multiple reports from residents who heard gunshots fired near the area of Lynn Lane and Warner Avenue, according to a release issued by the Huntington Beach Police report late Monday.

Arriving within 10 minutes, responding officers located two men suffering from gunshot wounds and transported them to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, the release stated. A third man was contacted and detained for questioning.

Detectives with HBPD’s Major Crimes Unit and the Orange County Crime Lab responded to the scene to assist with the investigation, as caution tape was put up to preserve the area.

The detained individual — identified in Monday night’s news release as Christian Joseph Irwin, 22, of Huntington Beach — was arrested and transported to the Huntington Beach City Jail, where he was booked on two counts of attempted murder, police reported.

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Police informed residents Monday’s shooting was an isolated incident. No further details are being shared with the public as the investigation continues, and the condition of the injured men was not being reported Tuesday.

Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to call Detective Sgt. Anthony Pham at (714) 878-5640. To remain anonymous, contact OC Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS (855-847-6227).