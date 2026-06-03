Huntington Beach City Council approves full liquor license for bikini bar

An upgraded license for Distractions Lounge on Beach Boulevard was approved in a split vote of the Huntington Beach City Council Tuesday.

A bikini bar in Huntington Beach will be getting a full liquor license, despite concerns raised about its proximity to an elementary school.

The Huntington Beach City Council voted 4-2-1 on Tuesday night to grant a conditional use permit allowing for an Alcoholic Beverage Control Type 48 license to Distractions Lounge, located on Beach Boulevard. Mayor Casey McKeon, Mayor Pro Tem Butch Twining and Councilmembers Don Kennedy and Pat Burns voted in favor, with Councilmemers Chad Williams and Andrew Gruel dissenting. Councilmember Gracey Van Der Mark was absent.

The bikini bar is currently licensed to serve beer and wine, but the upgraded license will also allow distilled spirits.

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“It’s not our job up here to impose our morality onto the city,” McKeon said, which drew audible groans from some of the audience members. “We live in a free market, capitalist society ... This owner obviously wants to invest to enhance his business.”

The license was approved by the city’s zoning administrator in February, and the Planning Commission in April after Williams appealed the initial decision. Williams also appealed the Planning Commission’s 4-2 vote in favor of approving the license, bringing the item to the council.

The Huntington Beach Police Department did not see reason to deny the request. Conditions of approval included the requirement of at least two security employees on site until 2:30 a.m. on the weekends, to control crowds, monitor customers and make sure that doors remain closed. Other conditions — 26 in all — included making sure beverages remained inside, and requiring surveillance cameras and employee training and certification.

Police Capt. Kevin Johnson told the council that there were 28 calls for service at the Distractions Lounge address over the last three years, but only seven could be directly tied to the bar.

However, Williams went over a larger list of 73 calls over the last decade, two of which included reported rapes, one in 2020 and one in 2023, where the report states that the suspects started drinking at the bar.

“What’s on the table is whether or not we ... approve hard alcohol in a location like this,” Williams said. “I don’t think it’s a good mix, guys. I really don’t. This is not a good move.”

Williams’ substitute motion to deny the permit failed by the same 4-2-1 vote.

Ocean View School District Board of Trustees President Gina Clayton-Tarvin, right, shown at Oak View Elementary in 2024, spoke against granting an upgraded liquor license to Distractions Lounge at Tuesday night’s Huntington Beach City Council meeting. (James Carbone)

Distractions Lounge operates from noon to midnight five days a week, and noon to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. It is located south of Heil Avenue, several hundred feet from Westmont Elementary School in the Ocean View School District. District Board of Trustees President Gina Clayton-Tarvin and Board Member Keri Gorsage showed up to the meeting to ask the council to vote against the liquor license.

“This is not about denying a business the right to operate,” Gorsage said. “It’s about whether granting additional privileges to that business is in the best interest of our community. Westmont Elementary School is already uniquely impacted by multiple nearby bars. No other school in Huntington Beach faces the same concentration of alcohol-serving establishments so close to campus.”

Kennedy noted that Gruel, a celebrity chef, had a hard liquor license at his restaurant in Sunset Beach, and Marley’s Preschool was 900 feet away.

“They don’t have half-naked women running around,” Williams responded, alluding to the bikini-clad servers at Distractions.

“It doesn’t matter, it’s hard liquor,” Kennedy said. “Unless the police officer is going to tell us that those girls are unlawfully dressed ... who am I to tell them how to dress? I won’t go there, I wouldn’t take my friends there and I wouldn’t let my daughter go there, but that’s how I would parent.”

Gruel directly asked his colleagues how granting a full liquor license to the bar would benefit the community.

“They can drink right now as it is ... I still don’t understand the benefit,” he said.

Council delays vote on housing plan

The council also unanimously voted to delay a vote on adopting a compliant housing element until the next meeting.

Williams put three binders on the dais for dramatic effect, representing the 1,173 pages of the housing element posted by the city on May 14 for public review.

“The passage of time since May 14 has not been a reasonable amount of time for the public, let alone our council, to review all of these documents thoroughly,” Williams said.

Additionally, the Kennedy Commission, an Orange County housing nonprofit which has long fought Surf City over its policies, wrote a letter warning the council that further revisions were required to make the housing element fully compliant.

“A continuance to the next regularly scheduled meeting June 16 will provide us the time that we need to do this properly and create a strong record,” Williams said.

A San Diego Superior Court judge recently ordered Huntington Beach to pay $50,000 a month starting in June until it adopts a housing plan compliant with the state. The city already owes $170,000 in fines, Judge Katherine Bacal said.

A home for sale on Jardines Drive in Huntington Beach in 2021. (File photo)

Jennifer Villasenor, the city’s director of community development, said in a presentation on Tuesday night that the state could impose an additional penalty of $100,000 a month starting in July, with multipliers to follow in the months after that.

Huntington Beach has been fighting in court with the state for years over its Regional Housing Needs Assessment allotment. The city needs to zone for 13,368 units in the current RHNA cycle, which started back in 2021.

The state Supreme Court declined to hear Huntington Beach’s appeal last December. In February, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the city’s case in a related federal lawsuit.

As for the housing element itself, there have been minor revisions since the 2023 draft housing element, which the newly seated conservative council majority declined to pass at the time, and the plan currently on the table.

Villasenor said that based on permits issued and pending projects, the city has met about 4,300 units, which leaves slightly more than 9,000 more units required to plan for. Most of that would be through the redevelopment of non-vacant sites.