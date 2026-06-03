Man charged with sexual assault in Huntington Beach park

Officers were called around 5:40 p.m. Sunday regarding the attack that occurred Saturday night at Manning Park, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

A 28-year-old man was charged Tuesday with sexually assaulting a woman in Manning Park in Huntington Beach.

William Edward Thomas was charged with forcible oral copulation, assault with the intent to commit a sex offense, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, false imprisonment and sexual battery, all felonies.

Huntington Beach police were called around 5:40 p.m. Sunday regarding the attack that occurred Saturday night at Manning Park, 307 Delaware St., police said.

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Thomas allegedly attacked the woman with a box cutter, according to the criminal complaint.

Thomas had pleaded guilty in December 2020 to resisting arrest and battery with serious bodily injury, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor counts of criminal threats, brandishing a weapon and battery on a peace officer.