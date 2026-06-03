Primary election shows way forward for candidates in November

Voters participated in the primary election on Tuesday at the Fountain Valley Recreation Center.

The June primary election came to a close on Tuesday night, providing a clearer picture of how the statewide and local races will shape up come November.

California’s top-two candidates open primary system dictates that the two candidates that receive the most votes in the primary election — regardless of party preference — advance to the general election.

Local residents had an opportunity to chime in with a vote for their preferred candidates in three congressional races — in the 42nd, the 45th and the 47th districts.

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The 42nd District, which includes Costa Mesa and parts of Huntington Beach and Newport Beach, saw Robert Garcia (D-Long Beach) take 51.7% of the votes counted by Wednesday morning, with Brian Burley (R-Huntington Beach) trailing at 22.7%. Republican Noah Blom, currently serving as mayor pro tem of Newport Beach, had secured 18.9%.

A voter arrives at the voting center at the Fountain Valley Recreation Center for the primary election on Tuesday. (Andrew Turner)

Incumbent Derek Tran (D-Cypress) had nearly half the votes counted for the 45th District, which includes Fountain Valley. Chuong Vo (R-Cerritos) led Republican Chi “Charlie” Nguyen, currently the mayor of Westminster, by less than 4,000 votes. They paced a pack of five Republicans in the six-person contest vying to challenge Tran in November.

Less than an hour after the polls closed, Tran issued a statement through his campaign, saying he was humbled by the results and expressing confidence ahead of the general election.

“This moment isn’t about Democrats [versus] Republicans,” Tran added. “It’s about fighting for the notion that if you work hard and follow the rules, you should be able to get ahead no matter what neighborhood you come from. That is the American Dream; it’s the dream my parents moved to this country for. I’m working to preserve future generations’ belief in this country’s promise.”

The 47th District, comprising both Laguna Beach and Newport Coast within its boundaries, saw incumbent Dave Min (D-Irvine) leading Jenny Rae Le Roux (R-Irvine). Min had grabbed 42.7% of the votes counted, with Le Roux — at 26.8% — nearly 25,000 votes clear of the next closest candidate.

Voters sign in, with help from poll workers, at a voting center at the Fountain Valley Recreation Center on Tuesday. (Andrew Turner)

In the race for state attorney general, incumbent Rob Bonta (D-Alameda) jumped out to an early lead over Republican Michael Gates, the former city attorney of Huntington Beach. Bonta had received approximately 52.4%.

Gates, who had garnered 42.7% of the vote, celebrated his advancement to the general election in November, releasing a statement Wednesday morning.

“Last night’s results send a clear message: Californians are ready for new leadership in the Attorney General’s office,” Gates said.

Incumbent Tony Strickland, a former mayor of Huntington Beach, had earned 56.7% of the vote in the state Senate’s 36th District, which counts Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach and Newport Beach among its constituents.

Voters fill out their ballots at a voting center at the Fountain Valley Recreation Center on Tuesday. (Andrew Turner)

In the local races for the State Assembly, incumbents Tri Ta (R-Westminster) of the 70th District and Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine) of the 73rd District, led their two-candidate contests, meaning their challengers — Paula Swift (D-Rossmoor) and Urson Russell (R-Costa Mesa), respectively, will also advance to the November ballot.

Chris Kluwe (D-Huntington Beach) and Gracey Van Der Mark (R-Huntington Beach) appear headed for a showdown for an open seat in the Assembly’s 72nd district in the general election, early results showing Kluwe (41.07%) with a slight edge over Van Der Mark, who served as mayor of Huntington Beach in 2024.

In another tight race, Diane Dixon (R-Newport Beach) led incumbent Katrina Foley (D-Costa Mesa) with 48.96% share of the votes counted for the 5th district seat on the Orange County Board of Supervisors.

According to the Orange County Registrar of Voters, 26.9% of the county’s 1.9 million registered voters participated in the primary election.

