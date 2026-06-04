Around Town: KelpFest returns to Laguna Beach

Kimiko Russell hoists a tangle of kelp for Laura Mandala, Jordan Schnieder and Myha Pinto to press into decorative designs during the 2023 KelpFest. This year’s event takes place Saturday at Laguna Beach’s Main Beach.

The Laguna Beach Ocean Foundation is again hosting its annual KelpFest this Saturday, June 6, along the cobblestones at Main Beach. Live music will be provided by the South Laguna Garden Band.

The event features exhibitors with educational displays and interactive activities for all ages plus guided experiences like checking out the tidepools.

Participants can meet at the main lifeguard tower for the tidepool tours, which are planned for 7:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.; beach cleanup, from 8:45 a.m. to 10 a.m. and marine mammal and bird spotting, set for 10:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Meet at the Laguna Ocean Foundation booth beginning at 11:50 a.m. for an algae walking tour.

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For more information, visit lagunaoceanfoundation.org.

Early Hollywood scenic art subject of show

UC Irvine Langson Orange County Museum of Art this week announced its upcoming exhibition “Staging California in Early Hollywood,” which will open June 26.

The show offers a look at how, during the Great Depression, Southern California functioned as both a real and an imagined place in early filmmaking. Featured artists include Arthur Beaumont, Lee Blair, Mary Blair, Edward Biberman,, Carl Oscar Borg, Conrad Buff, Phil Dike, Maynard Dixon, Robert Florey, George Gibson, Paul Grimm, Edith Head, Clark Hobart, Ralph Hulett, George Hurrell, Hardy Gramatky, William Jekel, Dong Kingman, Emil Kosa Jr., Warren Newcombe, Charles Payzant, Granville Redmond, Arthur Grover Rider, Clifford Silsby, Slavko Vorkapich, and Olaf Wieghorst.

Paul Grimm, “Untitled,” after 1932. Oil on canvas, 36 x 46 in. UC Irvine Langson Orange County Museum of Art, gift of George E. Moss, Jr. in memory and honor of Mr. Roscoe and Edith Moss (Courtesy of UC Irvine Langson Orange County Museum of Art)

The exhibition opens with “The Role of Place in Film,” featuring Western-themed paintings such as Conrad Buff’s “Jawbone Canyon” (1931) and Maynard Dixon’s “Deserts of the American West / Desert Series (C) Southeastern California” (1941).

Importantly, this exhibition, which runs through Oct. 4, marks the consolidation of all UC Irvine Langson Museum programming under one roof at its Costa Mesa location, 3333 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa. The museum is temporarily closed, but will reopen at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 10. To learn more, visit ocma.art/exhibitions.

Friends of OASIS gifts 46 scholars with awards

Friends of OASIS, the supportive arm of OASIS Senior Center in Corona del Mar, is in the process of sending out letters of acceptance followed by checks to 46 scholars out of 142 applicants on behalf of their 2026 scholarship awards program, which is dedicated to investing in older adult challenges.

“This was our biggest payout, $80,000 from the scholarship fund,” said Mike Zimmerman, Friends of OASIS president. “It’s quite impressive to receive private donations that are specifically targeted to our scholarship rather than coming from our general fund.”

The student recipients are between 18 and 62 years of age where they attend community colleges and universities both locally and out of state such as CSU, USC, UCLA, Stanford and Northwestern to name a few. An awards banquet for award recipients is slated for October.

Coastal Food & Wine Festival Sunday in Huntington Beach

The Coastal Food & Wine Festival will take place this Sunday evening, June 7, at Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach. Hours are from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The festival will feature more than 75 chefs, restaurants, wineries, breweries, spirit brands and culinary partners serving gourmet tastings from 5 to 7 p.m. Guests will enjoy premium wines at their tables provided by Gamba Winery & T. Berkley Wines, live entertainment provided by Flashback Heart Attack, and silent and live auctions featuring travel, dining experiences, wine collections and lifestyle packages.

Proceeds will benefit the Priority Center, which works to prevent child abuse, strengthen families, and support vulnerable children throughout Orange County.

“This event celebrates the generosity and spirit of Orange County’s culinary and philanthropic communities,” said Kristin Martin of KM Productions. “We are thrilled to support the Priority Center’s life-changing programs for local children and families.”

For more information visit theprioritycenter.org.

North OC YoungLives pancake breakfast

North OC YoungLives is planning its annual pancake breakfast and maker’s fair for 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 20, at Harbor Light Church, 1734 Orange Ave., Costa Mesa.

Adult tickets are $15; children 10 and under eat free. Proceeds will go toward helping teen parents and their children attend summer camp. For more information or tickets, visit northocyyounglives.com.

— Daily Pilot staff, assisted by contributing writer Susan Hoffman