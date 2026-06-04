Fountain Valley High’s Casey Harelson to be promoted to principal

Casey Harelson has been named the next principal of Fountain Valley High. He has served as the school’s assistant principal of guidance.

The Huntington Beach Union High School District announced this week that Casey Harelson is set to become the next principal of Fountain Valley High, succeeding the retiring Paul Lopez in that role.

Harelson currently serves as the school’s assistant principal of guidance. His promotion is pending approval from the HBUHSD board of education, a district spokesperson said via a news release.

“No one could be a better fit than Casey to lead the Barons as Fountain Valley’s new principal,” District Supt. Carolee Ogata said in a statement. “He demonstrates heart and integrity, always focusing on student well-being and success. His experience as a student, teacher, and leader within our district, combined with his intelligence and thoughtful leadership, will be a great strength to all on Fountain Valley’s campus.”

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Harelson holds a bachelor’s degree in linguistics from UC Berkeley, as well as a master’s degree in education from UC Irvine, where he also earned teaching credentials in English and Spanish.

A graduate of Marina High, Harelson has made several stops within the district that he grew up in. He taught English and Spanish at Huntington Beach High before transitioning to an assistant principal role at Westminster High in 2016.

“I am honored to be serving this community as the next principal of Fountain Valley High School,” Harelson said. “I grew up just a few miles from here, student taught as a Baron, and years later returned as an assistant principal. I could not be happier that my next chapter is serving this remarkable school.”

Harelson, who joined Fountain Valley’s administration team as an assistant principal in 2023, said the school has “an established reputation for excellence.”

“We will honor and continue building upon this foundation, providing our students with a world-class high school experience while preparing them for the world ahead,” he added.

Lopez assumed his duties as principal of Fountain Valley in July 2021, arriving after spending 10 years as principal of Glendora High.

Fountain Valley will hold its commencement ceremony on Wednesday, June 10 at 4 p.m. at Orange Coast College’s LeBard Stadium.

