Huntington Beach police ID, arrest driver seen troubling children near local school

Video footage depicts a man police believe to be 21-year-old Irvine resident Ivan Mendoza, accused of troubling children near Newland Elementary School Tuesday.

Huntington Beach police arrested a 21-year-old man Thursday on suspicion of felony child endangerment, after soliciting help from the public about suspicious behavior that allegedly took place Tuesday evening near an elementary school.

Officers responded at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to reports of an unidentified man driving a black sedan through a neighborhood near Newland Elementary School, part of the Fountain Valley Elementary School District, on Huntington Beach’s Dolphin Drive, according to a Huntington Beach Police Department release issued Thursday evening.

The motorist was observed “driving around, bothering children,” police said in an alert issued on social media channels Wednesday night. Officials encouraged anyone who may recognize the suspect or the vehicle to contact the department with information.

Tips received from the community and through witness interviews aided detectives in identifying the suspect — Ivan Mendoza, 21, of Irvine — who was later contacted, arrested and booked for felony child endangerment, police reported.

HBPD is not releasing additional details on the incident or the suspect, but thanked members of the public who came forward with information aiding in Mendoza’s arrest. Meanwhile, detectives continue to seek additional information regarding this incident.

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Anyone with whom Mendoza may have made contact, who witnessed the incidents described or may be in possession of relevant video footage is encouraged to contact Detective Millar at (714) 536-5961. To remain anonymous, contact OC Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS (855) 847-6227.

