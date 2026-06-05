Back Bay High School, Monte Vista Independent Study grads ready to go out into the world

Timoteo Zayala Ramos tears up while embracing relatives during the commencement ceremony for Back Bay High’s graduating class of 2026 at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church on Thursday.

Seniors graduating from Newport-Mesa Unified School District’s alternative programs, Back Bay High School and Monte Vista Independent Study celebrated with their families and friends at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church and Norma Hertzog Community Center, respectively.

Newport-Mesa Unified Schoo District Trustree Krista Weigand shakes hands with members of Back Bay High’s graduating class of 2026 during a commencement ceremony at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church on Thursday. (Eric Licas)

The class of 2026 graduating from Back Bay High this year was 78 members strong and the St. Andrew’s sanctuary was filled with families cheering them on.

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A family poses for a group photo to celebrate Back Bay High’s graduating class of 2026 following a commencement ceremony Thursday at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church. (Eric Licas)

Some of the highlights of this year’s class: 24 of the graduating seniors earned the California State Seal of Civic Engagement, a first for any student at the school; 22 of them completed three dual enrollment courses with Orange Coast Community College; six earned Career and Technical Education (CTE) medallions for going above and beyond in completing the requirements for a CTE pathway and 56 garnered CTE certifications.

Families applaud Back Bay High’s graduating class of 2026 at the conclusion of a commencement ceremony Thursday at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church. (Eric Licas)

Some $32,250 in scholarships were awarded to 16 students this year, including five Exchange Club ACE Scholarships and seven 1st in Family Scholarships.

A fresh graduate of Back Bay’s class of 2026 carries bouquets of flowers and cash following a commencement ceremony Thursday at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church. (Eric Licas)

Thirty-two of the Back Bay grads plan to attend a two-year college, two are headed for trade schools and one is entering the military.

“You have already proven that you can rise when things are difficult,” Principal Scott Mazurier said. “So when the next challenge comes, and it will, you do not need to wonder if you are capable. You are. Every single graduate sitting here today represents a story of persistence. A story that deserves to be told. A story that will continue long after this ceremony ends. We are proud of you, not just for earning a diploma, but for who you have become in the process.”

A family poses for a group photo to celebrate Back Bay High’s graduating class of 2026 following a commencement ceremony Thursday at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church. (Eric Licas)

Monte Vista Independent Study

In its third graduation since the Monte Vista Independent Study program was established by the NMUSD, 24 Mountaineers were awarded their diplomas Thursday in a ceremony held at the Norma Hertzog Community Center in Costa Mesa.

Graduates Shawn Akins, Daniel Gallegos, and Kingston Green, from left, happily pick up their gift bags following the Monte Vista Independent Study school graduation at Norma Hertzog Community Center in Costa Mesa on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Monte Vista students, although they do their coursework remotely, have the same course and graduation requirements as the district’s comprehensive schools. They meet weekly with their teachers. Twenty-two members of the class of 2026 are headed to two-year colleges while one plans to attend a trade school.

Graduate Grace Bucher, has her tassel adjusted during the Monte Vista Independent Study graduation at Norma Hertzog Community Center in Costa Mesa on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

In her message to the graduating seniors, Dr. Racquel Stephens, their principal, offered a sentimental view prior to graduation day.

“On behalf of the faculty and staff at Monte Vista Independent Study, congratulations on your high school graduation,” Stephens said. “May you always have fond memories of your time at Monte Vista — a collection of the classmates, teachers, and staff members who helped shape your school memories.”

Decorated graduate Charlie Leverett accepts the principals award during the Monte Vista Independent Study graduation at Norma Hertzog Community Center in Costa Mesa on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“May you look back on it with a smile of gratitude for your time at Monte Vista — a truly special place,” the principal continued. “I am forever grateful and honored to be principal of Monte Vista, with our amazing teachers, staff members, parents, and students who have made this an incredible school. I wish you good success in your college and career endeavors, and as always, Go Mountaineers!”

Graduates inter the the Monte Vista Independent Study graduation at Norma Hertzog Community Center in Costa Mesa on Thursday. (Don Leach/Daily Pilot)

— Daily Pilot Staff