Corona del Mar High’s graduating Sea Kings ‘won the moment,’ principal says

Decorated graduates proudly walk with their diplomas during the naming ceremony of the 63rd Corona del Mar High School Commencement Ceremony at the campus on Thursday.

Friends and family members of the Class of 2026 at Corona del Mar High gathered Thursday on the school’s athletic field to cheer on the 358 graduating Sea Kings as they prepared to move on to their next adventures.

Graduates take the field as they proceed to the 63rd Corona Del Mar High School commencement ceremony Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

A vast majority of them — 95% — will be attending college, university or trade school, according to school officials, while 5% have indicated they will take a gap year, enter the workforce or enlist in the armed forces.

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Jillian Kaufman delivers the valedictorian speech during Corona del Mar High’s commencement ceremony Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Graduate Gracie Cowles has joined the U.S. Navy, Damian Zeno-Herrera enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and Matisse Robertson is headed to the U.S. Air Force Academy, while Bentley Mott will be attending the U.S. Naval Academy.

The majority of the Corona del Mar High Class of 2026 intend to continue their studies or have enlisted in the armed forces, while some are taking a gap year or joining the workforce. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The CdM Class of 2026 collectively received more than 250 honors, awards, and scholarships totaling more than $3 million in student merit and financial awards, the district reported.

Proud graduates pose for a group picture moments before the 63rd Corona del Mar High Commencement Ceremony Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“Because you have walked these halls, CdM is a better place than when you arrived at the high school four years ago,” Principal Jake Haley told the newly-minted grads. “You have left your mark. Beyond the championships, art accolades, college acceptances and commitments ahead — you won the moment.

“The four years together are not about ‘school,’ it is about being human. It’s about seeing others, valuing our differences and celebrating the gift that we all are Sea Kings. Thank you for the journey and continue to spread what you have learned here to make our world a special place and a better tomorrow than it is today.”

— Daily Pilot Staff