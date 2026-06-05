Costa Mesa High grads come together to honor milestones, Mesa family memories

Costa Mesa High School’s graduating class of 2026 toss their caps into the air to conclude their commencement ceremony on Thursday.

Costa Mesa High School graduating seniors bid a fond farewell this week to their alma mater, celebrating for the last time as a complete cohort in a commencement ceremony shared with family, friends and loved ones.

Members of Costa Mesa High’s Class of 2026 embrace one another following their graduation ceremony Thursday on the school’s Mustangs Field. (Eric Licas)

A proud family member holds a sign bearing the face of a graduating senior from Costa Mesa’s Class of 2026 on Thursday. (Eric Licas)

A Costa Mesa High School senior uses her sash to wipe away a tear during the campus’ commencement ceremony Thursday. (Eric Licas)

A team of 259 Mustangs took seats on the stadium field Thursday afternoon, buoyed by the cheer and enthusiasm of onlookers packing the stands as they accepted their diplomas and reflected together on their shared experiences on the beloved Costa Mesa campus.

While a lion’s share of graduates — 70% — plan to continue their education at two-year colleges, about 27% of seniors have their sights set on a four-year degree, while a handful of students will pursue a trade and a single grad preps for military service.

Among a collective $1.9 million in scholarships were some standout scenarios, such as Leilani Quero’s earning full tuition through a Chapman University Heritage Grant and classmate Aedan Garcia earning $50,000 as an Edison Scholar and receiving a free ride to Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania as a QuestBridge scholar.

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Speaking in a statement ahead of Thursday’s ceremony, Principal Jeff Giles took a moment to congratulate seniors for their hard work and wish them well on the path ahead.

“Costa Mesa class of 2026, we are so proud of you,” Giles said. “Whether your next steps are into the military, career or higher education, we wish you nothing but the best of luck and can’t wait to see all the amazing things you are going to do!”

–Daily Pilot Staff