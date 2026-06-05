Estancia High School Eagles earn $2.4M in scholarships, look ahead to bright futures

Graduates celebrate after turning their tassels from right to left upon receiving their diplomas at Estancia High School’s commencement ceremony Thursday.

Graduating seniors of Estancia High School convened Thursday at the Costa Mesa campus’ Jim Scott Stadium, their bright cardinal-colored robes illuminated by the sun as they stepped onto a verdant field of green — and toward their beckoning futures.

Estancia graduate and Associated Student Body member Cecicarol Pascual Garay celebrates during the her student speech “Suena en Grande” during the school’s 60th commencement in Costa Mesa Thursday. (James Carbone)

Graduates Jazid Casillas, left, and Javier Lopez stand together Thursday at Estancia High School’s commencement ceremony at the Costa Mesa campus’ Jim Scott Stadium. (James Carbone)

Surrounded by faculty, staff and hundreds of well-wishers, among them fellow Eagles they would soon leave behind, 241 members of the Class of 2026 gathered together for the last time to honor the victories, the challenges and the friendships that helped them get to this milestone moment.

And there was much to celebrate. This year’s cohort has collectively earned $2.4 million of scholarships, with individuals being named Merit Scholars, Balboa Bay Scholars, SOY Scholars, AVID Scholars and receiving dozens of community scholarships.

About 42% will go on to study at four-year universities, from UCLA and USC to UC Berkeley and Yale University, while 55% plan to seek a two-year degree. Another 1% of students intend to serve their country in the military.

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Principal Michael Halt told The Pilot the opportunities being pursued reflect years of hard work and determination, as students fostered academic excellence and acquired the skill sets and confidence to enter the world of work or serve in the U.S. Marine Corps after graduation.

In a statement shared ahead of Thursday’s graduation ceremony, he congratulated their unique accomplishments.

“The Class of 2026 is indeed a special group — one filled with promise, talent, and potential,” he said. “It has been a pleasure sharing the journey with them these past four years.”

–Daily Pilot Staff