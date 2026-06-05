Graduating Sailors flip their tassels and set forth from Newport Harbor High

Graduates are all smiles as they pose with their diplomas during Newport Harbor High School’s 95th annual commencement on Davidson Field Thursday evening.

As proud families and educators watched on, 520 graduates were celebrated during the annual Newport Harbor High School commencement exercises held on Davidson Field Thursday evening.

Newport Harbor graduate James Beaver jumps and kicks in the air after receiving his diploma during Newport Harbor High School’s 95th Annual Commencement at Davidson Field. (James Carbone)

“From award-winning performing arts programs and nationally recognized student media to championship athletics and outstanding career technical education programs, the Class of 2026 helped define an extraordinary era at Newport Harbor High School,” Principal Sean Boulton said of the graduating Sailors.

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Newport Harbor’s Shelby Kliewer sings “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac during Newport Harbor High School’s graduation Thursday. (James Carbone)

Eighty-six percent of the graduating class will attend either four-year or two-year colleges, according to district officials. Three percent have indicated they will go on to trade or technical schools, while six of the new grads plan to serve in the military.

Newport Harbor’s student speaker Dylan Hunt addresses the crowd during the Sailors’ graduation ceremony Thursday evening. (James Carbone)

Forty-six graduating athletes have signed to play sports at Division 1 and 2 colleges and universities.

Newport Harbor’s graduates listen to the student speakers Thursday. (James Carbone)

Monetary scholarships were awarded to 174 members of the class, who between them collected $2 million in such awards, most notably a single, $80,000 scholarship from the Angels; four Assistance League scholarships totaling $15,000; six from the Balboa Bay Club totaling $61,000; two from Riverville amounting to $24,000; and Save Our Youth (SOY) provided a total of $19,000 in scholarships to seven students.

Newport Harbor graduate Braden Avila holds his diploma high in the sky Thursday at Davidson Field during commencement exercises. (James Carbone)

Seals of Civic Engagement were earned by 295 of the class members, while eight students were awarded the prestigious Seal of Excellence.

Best friends Lucy Perraud, left, and Ty Ditteaux, walk together onto Davidson Field for Newport Harbor High School’s 95th annual commencement. (James Carbone)

Summing up the Newport Harbor Class of 2026, Boulton said, “Their passion, creativity and commitment to excellence have made a lasting impact that will be felt for years to come.”

— Daily Pilot Staff

