Graduating Sailors flip their tassels and set forth from Newport Harbor High
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As proud families and educators watched on, 520 graduates were celebrated during the annual Newport Harbor High School commencement exercises held on Davidson Field Thursday evening.
“From award-winning performing arts programs and nationally recognized student media to championship athletics and outstanding career technical education programs, the Class of 2026 helped define an extraordinary era at Newport Harbor High School,” Principal Sean Boulton said of the graduating Sailors.
Eighty-six percent of the graduating class will attend either four-year or two-year colleges, according to district officials. Three percent have indicated they will go on to trade or technical schools, while six of the new grads plan to serve in the military.
Forty-six graduating athletes have signed to play sports at Division 1 and 2 colleges and universities.
Monetary scholarships were awarded to 174 members of the class, who between them collected $2 million in such awards, most notably a single, $80,000 scholarship from the Angels; four Assistance League scholarships totaling $15,000; six from the Balboa Bay Club totaling $61,000; two from Riverville amounting to $24,000; and Save Our Youth (SOY) provided a total of $19,000 in scholarships to seven students.
Seals of Civic Engagement were earned by 295 of the class members, while eight students were awarded the prestigious Seal of Excellence.
Summing up the Newport Harbor Class of 2026, Boulton said, “Their passion, creativity and commitment to excellence have made a lasting impact that will be felt for years to come.”
— Daily Pilot Staff