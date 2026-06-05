Laguna Beach’s incoming superintendent says return to town is ‘a calling’

The Laguna Beach Unified School District board of education approved the contract of incoming superintendent Don Austin during its meeting Thursday evening.

Board President Sheri Morgan, Clerk Dee Perry, and Howard Hills supplied the decisive votes, as the contract passed by a count of 3-2. The dissenting votes came from James Kelly and Joan Malczewski.

The vote mirrored the one taken on May 12, when the board executed a mutual separation agreement with Jason Glass, who was just 10 months into a four-year contract to serve as Laguna Beach’s superintendent.

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Two days later, Austin had been selected to succeed Glass as head of the school district’s administration team. Austin previously served as principal of Laguna Beach High, from 2006 to 2011.

“This is not the homecoming reception I had drawn up in my head, but that’s OK,” Austin said after the vote to approve his contract. “It’s going to get better.”

Austin’s prior superintendent experience included the Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District (2014-2018) and the Palo Alto Unified School District (2018-2026).

“The funniest thing was not planning on being a superintendent again, as evidenced by the fact that we’re remodeling our home, and all of my superintendent clothes are in a pod somewhere,” Austin added. “This one’s special, and I’ll tell you, this isn’t a job for me. This is not a job. This one’s a calling. This one’s personal, and to the five board members, I’m going to be your superintendent, and I appreciate this opportunity.

“To our community, you’re going to get my best every day. Some things you’re going to like, and some things you may not, but you’re never going to question my effort or commitment to this school district. My three kids attended here, we lived here in town, I was able to serve for five years, and there’s no place on the planet I would rather be.”

Austin’s four-year contract, which begins on July 1, comes with an annual base salary of $450,000.

Manoj Roychowdhury, the district’s assistant superintendent of business services, is serving as interim superintendent until Austin’s starting date.

“Dr. Austin brings extensive experience as a superintendent, a strong track record of academic excellence, educational leadership, and a deep understanding of California public education,” Morgan said in a statement. “The Board of Education is pleased to welcome him back to Laguna Beach Unified and looks forward to partnering with him to support student achievement and continue the district’s tradition of excellence.”

Austin holds a doctorate of education in educational leadership and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Azusa Pacific University. He earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education from Baker University.