Miss Huntington Beach honored in Queens’ Rose Garden ceremony

Miss Huntington Beach Queen Gabrielle Samiy, center, Princess Annaleah LaParne, left, and Princess Lilliana Mindel, right, pose during the 61st Queens’ Rose Garden Ceremony at Huntington Beach City Hall on Friday.

Three roses were dedicated on Friday morning at the 61st Queens’ Rose Garden Ceremony in Huntington Beach, a celebration of the current queen and a recognition of past leadership.

The 2026 Miss Huntington Beach, Gabrielle Samiy, chose a “Remember Me” orange rose to be planted in the garden, located in the plaza outside of City Hall.

Miss Huntington Beach Gabrielle Samiy plants her orange rose in the Queen’s Rose Garden during Friday’s ceremony. (James Carbone)

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Former Huntington Beach Sand Dollars Presidents June Dugmore and Lee Love Ghione, both of whom passed away earlier this year, also were honored. Dugmore, who was president of the organization for more than 30 years, was honored with “Rock ‘n Roll,” a vibrant red and white rose. Her son, Paul Dugmore, briefly gave remarks.

“All My Loving,” a deep pink rose, was selected to remember Ghione. A memorial service paddle out for her will also be held beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at Pier Plaza, on the north side of the Huntington Beach Pier.

Xiomara Escobar, the president of the Huntington Beach Sand Dollars, talks about past Sand Dollars Presidents June Dugmore and Lee Love Ghione during Friday’s ceremony. (James Carbone)

The Sand Dollars is the organization that runs the Miss Huntington Beach program.

“In their memory, we are reminded that while seasons change, love endures,” Sand Dollars President Xiomara Escobar told the crowd at Friday’s ceremony. “We carry both June and Love with us in the work we do, in the friendships we cherish and the community we continue to build together. These roses are more than flowers. They are living tributes, rooted in remembrance.”

The Miss Huntington Beach royal court are escorted by Huntington Beach firefighters during Friday’s Queens’ Rose Garden Ceremony at City Hall. (James Carbone)

Samiy, the 113th Miss Huntington Beach, was joined by Princesses Annaleah LaParne and Lilliana Mindel, who sang the national anthem. Samiy thanked many of the city employees and Sand Dollars volunteers for their work in helping her and in preserving the rose garden.

She admitted that her orange rose choice was a bit out there.

“Those of you who know me know I’m not the most conventional sometimes,” Samiy said. “I’m a little bit kooky.”

Huntington Beach Mayor Casey McKeon, center, sits with guests at the Queens’ Rose Garden Ceremony on Friday. (James Carbone)

Her mother, Peggy Johnson, joined her for the ceremonial planting.

Former Huntington Beach Mayor Lyn Semeta served as emcee of Friday’s event. Mayor Casey McKeon gave remarks, with Mayor Pro Tem Butch Twining and Councilmember Pat Burns also in attendance.

“It’s really a living tribute to the young women who have served as ambassadors for our city for more than a century,” McKeon said of the rose garden. “It’s amazing … Each rose planted here tells a story. Together, they represent generations of young women who have served our community with grace, leadership and dedication.”