Pedestrian dies following collision in Newport Beach

A 69-year-old transient pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Newport Beach on Wednesday, according to police.

A 69-year-old transient pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Newport Beach, officials said Thursday.

Police responded to the collision about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Irvine Avenue, near Bristol Street, police said.

MaryAnn White-Calhoun was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The driver and passengers in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals to be treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening, police said.