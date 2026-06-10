Child remains missing following ocean rescue effort at Treasure Island Beach

Laguna Beach lifeguards search the turbulent waters below the Montage Resort, where a girl went missing after being swept out by powerful ocean conditions near Treasure Island Beach.

A child remains missing Wednesday morning after overnight search and rescue efforts in South Laguna Beach, authorities said in a news release.

Laguna Beach marine safety personnel responded to a call on Tuesday at approximately 7:30 p.m. reporting multiple swimmers in distress near Treasure Island Beach.

Laguna Beach lifeguards search the beach below the Montage Resort on Tuesday in South Laguna. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

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Authorities said a mother and her two children were taken out to sea by powerful water conditions while near the shoreline. The mother and one child were rescued by bystanders, according to officials, but the search continued for an adolescent girl.

Laguna Beach public safety leaders were moments away from presenting an update on the city’s wildfire mitigation and fire safety efforts at a meeting of a City Council meeting when City Manager Dave Kiff announced the emergency response effort from the dais around 8:30 p.m.

Authorities said a child remains missing after a mother and her two children were swept out to sea by powerful ocean conditions Tuesday evening. Video shows search and rescue efforts around 10 p.m. near Treasure Island Beach in South Laguna. @CarolCormaci @TheDailyPilot pic.twitter.com/hNJEfmNAtv — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) June 10, 2026

“The safety agencies are all dealing with what is a pending tragedy at Treasure Island, so our thoughts and our prayers are with a family that may have lost a child,” Kiff said.

Kiff added that people who had assisted in attempting to rescue the distressed swimmers had been taken to a hospital. Wednesday morning’s news release said two people involved in those rescue efforts were evaluated at the scene and transported in stable condition.

An Orange County Sheriff’s Harbor Patrol helicopter searches the beach and water near Treasure Island Beach in South Laguna on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Search efforts included personnel from the Laguna Beach marine safety department, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Harbor Patrol, and the United States Coast Guard, authorities said.

A police line had been set up along a pathway along the bluffs just south of the Montage Laguna Beach resort. People took to higher ground to observe the rescue efforts, which around 10 p.m. included a search with flashlights along the shoreline, a helicopter, and at least four boats in the water — progressing in a southward direction.

Laguna Beach police officers question witnesses on the walk path near the Montage. A girl went missing after being swept out to sea near Treasure Island Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Laguna Beach fire, police and park rangers were also spotted at the scene, as was a volunteer from the Trauma Invention Program.

The city issued marine safety warnings Tuesday on its social media accounts for elevated surf, strong rip currents, and hazardous ocean conditions in connection to the significant south swell that impacted Orange County beaches.

Laguna Beach lifeguards search the turbulent waters below the Montage Resort on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“We have large surf that’s expected to peak some time tonight, linger through Wednesday, and slowly dissipate through the week,” Laguna Beach Marine Safety Chief Kai Bond said in a video update Tuesday morning. “We’re seeing swells as large as 10 feet on the sets.

“Please know that when you come to the beach, you need to understand your abilities, and if you’re not an expert, you need to stay out of the water. Also, consider our rocky areas closed. There’s no reason for you to be out on the rocks for anything.”

Beachgoers leave the beach on a walk path as authorities carry out ocean search and rescue efforts in South Laguna on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Bond advised beachgoers to ask lifeguards about current ocean conditions. He added that scuba diving would not be allowed within the city limits until further notice.

The Aliso Beach parking lot seaward of South Coast Highway was also closed on Tuesday due to potential flooding.

