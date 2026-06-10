Laguna Beach aquatics community says goodbye to old community pool

Laguna Beach water polo players of all ages and coaches pose for a picture at a goodbye party for the community pool on June 4.

More than 30 years of memories have been made at the Laguna Beach High School and Community Pool.

Three Olympians — Annika Dries, Makenzie Fischer and Aria Fischer — built up their games there, as the Laguna Beach High girls’ water polo team became the most dominant in Southern California for a stretch and won eight CIF Southern Section titles. The boys’ water polo program is no slouch, either, with three CIF titles of its own.

“The legacy of everything that was built here is undeniable,” Laguna Beach High girls’ water polo coach Katie Teets said. “We’ve had really successful seasons in this pool, and it’s special in its own way. I guess it’s time. It’s been 30 years since it’s been here, so it’s time for a new one.”

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The Laguna Beach aquatics program said goodbye to the pool with a party and fundraiser on June 4. Two days later, a community pool party and one last “Paws in the Pool” puppy swimming party were held.

Construction began this week on the pool modernization project, and is slated to last for a year. The new 45-meter facility will include 16 swim lanes, a modern restroom and changing areas for both the community and school district, shaded seating and more. It will accommodate three levels of teams in the water for practices at the same time.

Camron Hauer, left, and Katie Teets are the current head coaches for the Laguna Beach High boys’ and girls’ water polo programs. (Matt Szabo)

Mason Gruba, a left-handed attacker and incoming junior for the Laguna Beach boys’ water polo team, will be able to utilize the new pool during his senior year.

“A lot of generations passed through here, played here, swam here,” Gruba said. “I think it’s got a historic place in everyone’s hearts. It’s kind of emotional to see it go, but I think that we’re all excited for the future and the promise it brings.”

The water polo community enjoyed a chance to come together one last time at the old pool, which opened in 1993 and measured 25 yards by 25 meters. Due to the size, the Breakers typically sought alternative venues for big games or CIF playoff matches.

At the fundraiser, everyone enjoyed chili prepared by Maryann Minck, a team parent and private chef.

A rendering of the Laguna Beach High School and Community Pool modernization project. (Courtesy of Ruhnau Clarke Architects)

Erich Fischer, the father of the Fischer sisters, is a 1992 Olympian in men’s water polo. He coached club water polo for Laguna Beach for eight years, and has remained as a volunteer assistant coach for the girls’ water polo program in recent years.

He said the new pool is long overdue and should benefit both the high school water polo and swimming programs, but also the dedicated community lap swimming program.

“I’ve been hoping that they would build a better pool for a long time, and finally it’s happening,” Fischer said. “That part of it is great. This pool was good for a while, but just like most things, you outgrow them. I mean, when I was coaching, we had 14-and-unders that were finishing practice at 9 o’clock at night here, because we just didn’t have pool time.

“Logistically, it’s always been hard to kind of juggle the high school demands and the club demands in this pool. That’s one of the reasons why Laguna never did a 16s or an 18s team, club-wise — no pool space.”

The Breakers boys’ water polo team has worked out an agreement to share the pool at El Toro High for practices this fall, parent booster representative Jenny Seybold said.

A paper highlights some of the statistics involving the Laguna Beach Community Pool. (Matt Szabo)

Ali Leverty, the girls’ water polo parent booster rep, is also looking forward to the new facility. Her son Finnegan, an incoming senior on the boys’ team, will likely be graduated by the time it opens. But her daughter Resi, an incoming sophomore on the girls’ team, will be able to use it.

The Levertys, who moved to Laguna Beach from Wisconsin a few years ago, perhaps have a more vested interest than some. Their home is directly adjacent to the pool.

“Having a bigger pool gives more opportunity to grow swimming and water polo, all of it,” Ali Leverty said. “I think it’ll be really good for the community.”