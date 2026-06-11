‘Heartbreaking’: Body of 5-year-old lost at sea off South Laguna recovered

Laguna Beach lifeguards search the turbulent waters near Treasure Island Beach, where a girl was swept out to sea on Tuesday in South Laguna.

The body of a 5-year-old girl who went missing at sea earlier this week in Laguna Beach was found Thursday morning, city officials announced in a news release.

Authorities discovered the body about 250 to 300 yards off the coast of Christmas Cove — about a quarter-mile north of the child’s last known location near Treasure Island Beach — during an early-morning aerial survey of the coastline, officials said.

Laguna Beach marine safety personnel and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Harbor Patrol responded to the location and recovered the decedent.

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The girl was identified as Amada Mia Brown of San Bernardino, Sgt. Lizbeth Gwisdalla of the Orange County Coroner’s Office said.

A dedicated ocean search and rescue operation had been called off at sundown on Wednesday — following efforts that spanned more than 24 hours — without the girl being found, city officials said.

The ocean search and rescue effort included the use of aerial resources such as helicopters, along with rescue boats, dive teams and more personnel surveying the shoreline.

“This is one of the most heartbreaking incidents I have witnessed during my time serving this community,” Mayor Mark Orgill said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to the young victim’s family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic loss. On behalf of the Laguna Beach community, I extend our deepest condolences and want the family to know they are in our thoughts and prayers during this unimaginably difficult time.”

Authorities responded to a call reporting multiple distressed swimmers near Treasure Island Beach in South Laguna at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

A mother and her two children had been swept into the sea by powerful water conditions while near the shoreline, officials said. Bystanders entered the water and rescued the mother and a son, but the daughter remained missing.

Two civilians who entered the water Tuesday evening in the immediate rescue effort were taken to a hospital for further evaluation. Those individuals were treated and released from the hospital, city officials said on Wednesday.

Laguna Beach marine safety, fire, and police personnel were among the agencies involved, as was the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Harbor Patrol and the United States Coast Guard.

As the search continued, first responders expanded their operations, factoring in ocean conditions, currents and waves in moving beyond the missing girl’s last known location.

The child’s body was found about 250 to 300 yards off the picturesque Christmas Cove in Laguna Beach, shown above. (Jacqueline Pinedo / Los Angeles Times)

“I am incredibly proud of the dedication and professionalism demonstrated by our marine safety, fire and police personnel, as well as every agency that assisted in this effort,” Orgill said in his statement. “These men and women put themselves in harm’s way, entering the same dangerous ocean conditions in an attempt to bring this young girl home to her family. Their commitment over the past 24 hours has been nothing short of extraordinary, and our community owes them a tremendous debt of gratitude.”

Laguna Beach’s marine safety department began issuing high-surf warnings on Monday with a strong south swell impacting Orange County beaches. An advisory notice posted on the department’s social media warned of the potential for strong rip currents, adding that elevated surf creates hazardous conditions for surfers, swimmers and anyone near the water’s edge.

Beachgoers are encouraged to check in with a lifeguard before going into the water and to swim in front of a staffed lifeguard tower.

