Costa Mesa names nonprofit WAGS as temporary animal shelter, vet care provider

WAGS, which operates a full-service shelter and adoption center on Westminster Boulevard, will provide animal care in Costa Mesa on a temporary basis.

Costa Mesa officials Thursday announced they’d reached an agreement with Westminster Adoption Group and Services (WAGS) to provide animal sheltering and veterinary care on a temporary basis, after the city terminated a five-year contract Priceless Pets earlier this month.

The new arrangement with WAGS, which city representatives said has not yet been finalized, allows for the continuation of animal adoptions, sheltering and pet reclaims while the city prepares a request for proposals to seek a permanent provider. The nonprofit will also be able to assist local residents with lost and found pets.

“I look forward to starting a new chapter with WAGS,” Mayor John Stephens said in a statement Thursday. “I personally visited their facility and was very impressed. They have an outdoor play area for dogs, a large kennel capacity, another play area for cats and veterinary services on site. They are going to be a great partner going forward.”

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Operating out of a facility at 6621 Westminster Blvd. in the city of Westminster, WAGS provides shelter services in that city as well as Stanton and Seal Beach. It prioritizes finding homes for its animals, opting for euthanasia when no other safe or humane options exist and only after careful review, officials stated in the release.

During the interim period, the city of Costa Mesa will provide dog licensing and renewal, rabies verifications and assist residents with questions about licensing. Priceless Pets, which operated an adoption center at 1536 Newport Blvd., is no longer accepting intakes.

Based in Chino Hills, Priceless Pets handled pet adoptions in Costa Mesa since 2018. The group in 2024 attempted to become the city’s veterinary and shelter operator, signing a five-year, $480,000-per-annum contract that April.

But after co-owner Lisa Price was unable to open a comprehensive service center inside city limits, a stipulation of the contract, Costa Mesa City Council members during a June 2 closed session meeting voted 6-0 to terminate the agreement. Councilmember Loren Gameros, whose wife works for the rescue group, abstained from the vote.

The decision followed a March 19 letter from Costa Mesa Police Chief Joyce LaPointe, whose department oversees animal services, giving the organizations 60 days to correct violations, many of which stemmed from the group’s inability to complete building plans for a new shelter.

LaPointe expressed gratitude to the largely volunteer-run Priceless Pets for its commitment to serving the city and its animals.

“Their dedication to providing compassionate care, finding loving homes for animals in need and improving the lives of both pets and families has made a lasting impact throughout Costa Mesa,” she said in a statement.

“As we transition to WAGS, we remain appreciative of the partnership we had and look forward to working with another organization that shares the same commitment to animal welfare.”

That sentiment was echoed in Thursday’s news release by WAGS president and chief executive Michelle Russillo.

“WAGS Pet Adoption is grateful for the opportunity to serve the city of Costa Mesa and will focus on a smooth, community-first transition that prioritizes pets’ safety and care,” she said.

A city spokesperson was unable to provide information on the length of WAGS’ temporary contract or how much the city plans to pay the group, because the contract was still in the process of being signed.

Anyone who finds injured or deceased animals in Costa Mesa is asked to call the city’s Animal Control dispatch at (714) 754- 5674. For missing/lost pets, found pets and general questions regarding animal control or to report wildlife-related issues, call the Animal Control hotline at (714) 754-5311.