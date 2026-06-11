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Police seek hit-and-run driver in fatal pedestrian crash in Irvine

An Irvine Police Department vehicle photographed at night with its lights on.
The Irvine Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding the driver allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Wednesday night.
(File Photo)
By City News Service

Police in Irvine sought the public’s help Thursday in tracking down a hit-and-run suspect who was involved in a crash that took a pedestrian’s life.

The crash was reported about 8:55 p.m. Wednesday at Alton Parkway and Irvine Center Drive, according to the Irvine Police Department.

The pedestrian was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead. The victim was identified as 63-year-old Steven Craig Cox of Las Vegas, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

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“Preliminary information indicates that the pedestrian was walking northbound in the marked crosswalk across Alton Parkway on the east side of Irvine Center Drive when they were struck by a westbound vehicle traveling through the intersection,” according to a police statement.

The vehicle was described only as dark-colored with likely damage to the front.

Anyone with information about the collision or the driver was urged to contact Detective Hank Gallegos of the Irvine P.D.’s Major Accident Investigation Team at (949) 724-7024 or hgallegos@cityofirvine.org.

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