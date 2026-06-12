Edison grads celebrate end of high school careers with lively rendition of ‘Freebird’

A graduate does a backflip inside a dance circle while the Edison High Music Industry Senior Band “HLBC” plays Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Freebird” during Edison’s commencement ceremony Thursday.

It’s a song that calls for a rocking guitar crescendo, and Mavrick Shum, Everett Wilson, Owen Wiggins and Charles Marvin understood the assignment.

The Edison High Music Industry Senior Band “HLBC” celebrated with classmates Thursday at Cap Sheue Field, as the quartet performed a lively version of “Freebird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd.

The Edison High Music Industry Senior Band — Mavrick Shum, left, Everett Wilson, Owen Wiggins and Charles Marvin — plays Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Freebird” during Edison’s commencement ceremony on Thursday. (James Carbone)

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Edison High honored its Class of 2026 at the commencement ceremony, which this year stood 450 Chargers strong, thanks to the inclusion of Special Abilities Cluster students.

Thursday’s ceremony featured a pair of student speakers in ASB President Kaylin Grady and Brian Rakhshani. Rakhshani patterned his creative speech after the introduction by actor Patrick Warburton on the Disney California Adventure Park ride, Soarin’ Over California.

Edison High graduates Lexi Braunstein, left, and Aubrey Miller during Edison’s commencement ceremony on Thursday. (James Carbone)

“Have a nice flight, Chargers,” he concluded. “And families of Edison — thanks for soaring over graduation with us!”

Edison High Principal Matt White, who completed his first year in charge, told the graduates that he was feeling fatherly pride seeing them walk across the stage.

Edison High senior speaker Brian Rakhshani during Edison’s commencement ceremony on Thursday. (James Carbone)

“It’s the same feeling I get when I watch my two boys grow or accomplish something special,” White said. “So, what I’d like to do is leave you with a simple saying that I’ve passed down to my children that will serve you well in life ... Give more than you take. It doesn’t have to be much more, but it needs to be a little more.”